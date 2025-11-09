UFC VEGAS 111: Who vs who?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Seriously…wtf was the point of this dumb card.

Randy Brown headlining?

I don’t care if “fights were great” between some no names throwing leather…

I can watch some lower promotion or youtube felony fights with OG Oscar vs Fat Tony.

ZERO STAR POWER.


This garbage event could not even give away FREE tickets to fill up the 40 seats at the APEX.

I was don't know this details
 
DiazSlap said:

UFC 111: Who vs who?

How dare you? UFC 111 was headlined by GSP! And we found out that Frank Mir's intricacy of manoeuvres didn't work against Shane Carwin's lunchbox fists

They're just filling spots for the remainder on this ESPN contract and it's the Apex.
 
ChrisBenoit said:
Bullshit. Next week's card is for everyone.
That goes without saying. Hard-core fans watch every card. Casuals watch most PPVs. Next week's card in fact qualifies for the "every card" category.

Unless there's a 3rd demographic of fan other than "casual" & "hard-core" that you'd like to enlighten me of?
 
JoeRowe said:
That goes without saying. Hard-core fans watch every card. Casuals watch most PPVs. Next week's card in fact qualifies for the "every card" category.

Unless there's a 3rd demographic of fan other than "casual" & "hard-core" that you'd like to enlighten me of?
Just SU.
 
DiazSlap said:
Carwin was a legit 6’5 even tho he was clearly shorter than the 6’3 Mir…

This is why Mir lost. He prepared for a taller fighter.
Frank Mur was playing checkers while 5xl gloves Carwin was playing chess
 
HWs today can't even cut weight correctly, let alone cut height like Carwin, or work on the intricacies of maneuvers we've never even heard of like Mir.

I doubt they even know how to pull horseshoes out off asses to beat their opponent over the head with...

Fucking pitiful state of affairs for the supposed "premier division"
 
