UFC VEGAS 111: Who vs who?

DiazSlap
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 3,243
- Reaction score
- 6,197
Seriously…wtf was the point of this dumb card.
Randy Brown headlining?
I don’t care if “fights were great” between some no names throwing leather…
I can watch some lower promotion or youtube felony fights with OG Oscar vs Fat Tony.
ZERO STAR POWER.
This garbage event could not even give away FREE tickets to fill up the 40 seats at the APEX.
Randy Brown headlining?
I don’t care if “fights were great” between some no names throwing leather…
I can watch some lower promotion or youtube felony fights with OG Oscar vs Fat Tony.
ZERO STAR POWER.
This garbage event could not even give away FREE tickets to fill up the 40 seats at the APEX.