PBP UFC Vegas 111 Bonfim vs. Brown Official PBP Discussion: Sat 11/8 at 4pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    61
  • Poll closed .
Saturday 11.08.2025 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Paul Felder, Dominick Cruz, and Brendan Fitzgerald

G5N4v-Czb-AAA5YQ3.jpg




Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
170: Gabriel Bonfim (18-1) vs. Randy Brown (20-6)
125: Matt Schnell (17-9, 1NC) vs. Joseph Morales (14-2)
170: Muslim Salikhov (22-5) vs. Uroš Medić (11-3)
155: Chris Padilla (16-6) vs. Ismael Bonfim (20-5)
185: Christian Leroy Duncan (12-2) vs. Marco Tulio (14-1)


Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
145: Hyder Amil (11-1) vs. Jamall Emmers (21-8)
135: Ricky Simón (22-6) vs. Raoni Barcelos (20-5)
W135: Mayra Bueno Silva (10-5-1, 1NC) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (9-1)
HW: Josh Hokit (6-0) vs. Max Gimenis (6-1)
115: Tecia Pennington (15-7) vs. Denise Gomes (11-3)
135: Miles Johns (15-4, 1NC) vs. Daniel Marcos (17-1, 1NC)
CW 195: Jackson McVey (6-1) vs. Zachary Reese (9-2, 1NC)



UFC Vegas 111 Weigh-in Results:​

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (171)
Joseph Morales (125) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
Uros Medic (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
Ismael Bonfim (161)* vs. Chris Padilla (155)
Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)
Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)
Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)
Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5)
Max Gimenis (256) vs. Josh Hokit (236)
Denise Gomes (114.5) vs. Tecia Pennington (115)
Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)
Jackson McVey (193.5) vs. Zachary Reese (194)


*Ismael Bonfim missed weight by 5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.



UFC Vegas 111: Fighter Faceoffs




How to Watch UFC Vegas 111 ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC Vegas 111 ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will extend its reservation inside the UFC Apex to a second straight week when it thrusts finish-minded welterweights into the spotlight.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC Vegas 111 ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC Vegas 111 ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC Vegas 111 coverage will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC Fight Night 264.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




Betting Odds
3917.png

3918.png



Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card





Alright alright allllriiight
That’s what I love about these Apex cards man, they keep getting shittier, I stay the same

One more Apex card to get through and then we get a big boy fight next week

#LFG
 
