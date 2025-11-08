UFC Vegas 111 - BETS

Added:Gomes KO-NSC 670 to win 557
Hokit O0.5 600 to win 535
Hokit + Morales 600 to win 340
Morales + 1TD 350 to win 300
Medic/Muslim U1.5 682 to win 500
Added:
MBS SUB 55
Ricky NSC 350
Duncan NSC 300 to win 405
Padilla 600 NSC to win 342
Medic RD2 100
+2
So because the objectively good bets you originally posted ended down a bit you decided you would save face by adding a bunch of fake terrible ones so you could publicly " profit " a few dollars?
Interesting.
+20
Hey man, instead of being so salty, follow me on Twitter or Discord for all my fake LOCKs so we can cash together.So because the objectively good bets you originally posted ended down a bit you decided you would save face by adding a bunch of fake terrible ones so you could publicly " profit " a few dollars?

Interesting.
Interesting.
No beef, just a random rage bonner for me.Dam man what's up with the beef with @UFCIsNOTRigged