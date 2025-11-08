UFC Vegas 111 - BETS

Gomes KO-NSC 670 to win 557

Hokit O0.5 600 to win 535
Hokit + Morales 600 to win 340
Morales + 1TD 350 to win 300

Medic/Muslim U1.5 682 to win 500
 
Nothing for me this weekend, but if I could bet, I'd be on:
  • Bonfim/Brown starts R3 -168
  • Salikhov/Medic starts R2 -122
  • Chris Padilla +100 or better
  • Marco Tulio -155
  • Hyder Amil -135
  • Ricky Simon -174
  • Ricky Simon KO/TKO +420
  • Jacqueline Cavalcante R1 U27.5 SS -115
  • Parlay: Gomes/Pennington O2.5, Cavalcante decision -114
 
Gomes KO-NSC 670 to win 557

Hokit O0.5 600 to win 535
Hokit + Morales 600 to win 340
Morales + 1TD 350 to win 300

Medic/Muslim U1.5 682 to win 500
Added:

MBS SUB 55
Ricky NSC 350
Duncan NSC 300 to win 405
Padilla 600 NSC to win 342
Medic RD2 100

+20
 
Gomes KO-NSC 670 to win 557

Hokit O0.5 600 to win 535
Hokit + Morales 600 to win 340
Morales + 1TD 350 to win 300

Medic/Muslim U1.5 682 to win 500
Added:

MBS SUB 55
Ricky NSC 350
Duncan NSC 300 to win 405
Padilla 600 NSC to win 342
Medic RD2 100

So because the objectively good bets you originally posted ended down a bit you decided you would save face by adding a bunch of fake terrible ones so you could publicly " profit " a few dollars?

Interesting.
 
So because the objectively good bets you originally posted ended down a bit you decided you would save face by adding a bunch of fake terrible ones so you could publicly " profit " a few dollars?

Interesting.

Interesting.
Dam my brother calm down
 
