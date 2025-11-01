Jackonfire
BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2009
- Messages
- 70,577
- Reaction score
- 107,188
Saturday 11.01.2025 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
145: Steve Garcia (18-5) vs. David Onama (14-2)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-2) vs. Ante Delija (26-6)
170: Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-5)
145: Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) vs. Yadier del Valle (9-0)
170: Charles Radtke (10-5) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-3)
125: Allan Nascimento (21-6) vs. Cody Durden (17-8-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
205: Billy Elekana (8-2) vs. Kevin Christian (9-2)
135: Timothy Cuamba (9-3) vs. Chang ho-Lee (11-1)
185: Donte Johnson (6-0) vs. Sedriques Dumas (10-3, 1NC)
W135: Ketlen Vieira (15-4) vs. Norma Dumont (12-2)
115: Alice Ardelean (10-7) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (10-4)
170: Philip Rowe (11-5) vs. Seok-hyun Ko (12-2)
115: Talita Alencar (6-1-1) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (15-3)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (263) vs. Ante Delija (237.5)
Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
Yadier Del Valle (146) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (146)
Daniel Frunza (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)
Cody Durden (130) vs. Allan Nascimento (129.5)
Kevin Christian (205) vs. Billy Elekana (205.5)
Timothy Cuamba (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (135.5)
Sedriques Dumas (185.5) vs. Donte Johnson (184)
Norma Dumont (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)
Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)
Seok Hyeon Ko (170) vs. Philip Rowe (171)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)
UFC Vegas 110 full card final faceoffs: Garcia vs. Onama
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
145: Steve Garcia (18-5) vs. David Onama (14-2)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-2) vs. Ante Delija (26-6)
170: Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-5)
145: Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) vs. Yadier del Valle (9-0)
170: Charles Radtke (10-5) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-3)
125: Allan Nascimento (21-6) vs. Cody Durden (17-8-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
205: Billy Elekana (8-2) vs. Kevin Christian (9-2)
135: Timothy Cuamba (9-3) vs. Chang ho-Lee (11-1)
185: Donte Johnson (6-0) vs. Sedriques Dumas (10-3, 1NC)
W135: Ketlen Vieira (15-4) vs. Norma Dumont (12-2)
115: Alice Ardelean (10-7) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (10-4)
170: Philip Rowe (11-5) vs. Seok-hyun Ko (12-2)
115: Talita Alencar (6-1-1) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (15-3)
UFC Vegas 110 Weigh-in Results:Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. David Onama (146)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (263) vs. Ante Delija (237.5)
Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
Yadier Del Valle (146) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (146)
Daniel Frunza (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)
Cody Durden (130) vs. Allan Nascimento (129.5)
Kevin Christian (205) vs. Billy Elekana (205.5)
Timothy Cuamba (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (135.5)
Sedriques Dumas (185.5) vs. Donte Johnson (184)
Norma Dumont (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)
Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)
Seok Hyeon Ko (170) vs. Philip Rowe (171)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)
UFC Vegas 110 full card final faceoffs: Garcia vs. Onama
How to Watch UFC Vegas 110 ‘Garcia vs. Onama’
How to Watch UFC Vegas 110 ‘Garcia vs. Onama’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will return to the old familiar haunts of the UFC Apex for the first time in nearly three months when it calls upon fast-rising featherweights to keep the promotional wheels turning.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Vegas 110 ‘Garcia vs. Onama’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC Vegas 110 ‘Garcia vs. Onama’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC Vegas 110 coverage will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC Fight Night 263.
www.sherdog.com
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card