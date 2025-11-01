PBP UFC Vegas 110: Garcia vs. Onama Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 11/1 at 4pm ET

Saturday 11.01.2025 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, and Brendan Fitzgerald


G4p-Eegkb-AAARe8i.jpg




Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
145: Steve Garcia (18-5) vs. David Onama (14-2)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-2) vs. Ante Delija (26-6)
170: Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-5)
145: Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) vs. Yadier del Valle (9-0)
170: Charles Radtke (10-5) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-3)
125: Allan Nascimento (21-6) vs. Cody Durden (17-8-1)


Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
205: Billy Elekana (8-2) vs. Kevin Christian (9-2)
135: Timothy Cuamba (9-3) vs. Chang ho-Lee (11-1)
185: Donte Johnson (6-0) vs. Sedriques Dumas (10-3, 1NC)
W135: Ketlen Vieira (15-4) vs. Norma Dumont (12-2)
115: Alice Ardelean (10-7) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (10-4)
170: Philip Rowe (11-5) vs. Seok-hyun Ko (12-2)
115: Talita Alencar (6-1-1) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (15-3)




UFC Vegas 110 Weigh-in Results:​

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. David Onama (146)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (263) vs. Ante Delija (237.5)
Themba Gorimbo (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
Yadier Del Valle (146) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (146)
Daniel Frunza (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)
Cody Durden (130) vs. Allan Nascimento (129.5)
Kevin Christian (205) vs. Billy Elekana (205.5)
Timothy Cuamba (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (135.5)
Sedriques Dumas (185.5) vs. Donte Johnson (184)
Norma Dumont (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)
Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)
Seok Hyeon Ko (170) vs. Philip Rowe (171)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)



UFC Vegas 110 full card final faceoffs: Garcia vs. Onama





