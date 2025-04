UFC Vegas 105 Underdog pick of the night

Josh Emmett (+260) vs. Lerone Murphy (-325)

Pat Sabatini (+190) vs. Joanderson Brito (-230)

Romious (+110) vs. ChangHo Lee (-130)

Brad Tavares (-198) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+164)

Ode’ Osbourne (+200) vs. Luis Gurule (-245)

Torrez Finney (-298) vs. Robert Valentin (+240)

Diane Belbiţă (+650) vs. Dione Barbosa (-1000)

Rhys McKee (+130) vs. Daniel Frunza (-155)

Loma Lookboonmee (-700) vs. Istela Nunes (+500)

Victor Henry (-205) vs. Pedro Falcao (+170)

Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev

Vanessa Demopoulos (-108) vs. Talita Alencar (-112)

Almost every card an underdog will beat the odds. Who is most likely to this card?My underdog last card lost badly bringing my record to 6-5. Shout out to last weeks winners @Siver! @mkess101 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 252 picks @blunttruth This was a tough pick for me. My top pick just got canceled with Grant. I am now going with Demopoulos. The odds were insanely close so I looked to see if I could find a different source in case there was disagreement, but I couldn’t (I’m just looking where I can copy them all not on actually betting sites). Gani the Greek on ufc on the line put his money against me and I hate to go against him but what can I do, it’s the only one I even picked the underdog to win.