UFC Vegas 105 Underdog pick of the night

Almost every card an underdog will beat the odds. Who is most likely to this card?
This was a tough pick for me. My top pick just got canceled with Grant. I am now going with Demopoulos. The odds were insanely close so I looked to see if I could find a different source in case there was disagreement, but I couldn’t (I’m just looking where I can copy them all not on actually betting sites). Gani the Greek on ufc on the line put his money against me and I hate to go against him but what can I do, it’s the only one I even picked the underdog to win.
- Josh Emmett (+260) vs. Lerone Murphy (-325)
- Pat Sabatini (+190) vs. Joanderson Brito (-230)
- Romious (+110) vs. ChangHo Lee (-130)
- Brad Tavares (-198) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+164)
- Ode’ Osbourne (+200) vs. Luis Gurule (-245)
- Torrez Finney (-298) vs. Robert Valentin (+240)
- Diane Belbiţă (+650) vs. Dione Barbosa (-1000)
- Rhys McKee (+130) vs. Daniel Frunza (-155)
- Loma Lookboonmee (-700) vs. Istela Nunes (+500)
- Victor Henry (-205) vs. Pedro Falcao (+170)
- Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev
- Vanessa Demopoulos (-108) vs. Talita Alencar (-112)
