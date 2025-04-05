UFC Vegas 105 Underdog pick of the night

Almost every card an underdog will beat the odds. Who is most likely to this card?
  • Josh Emmett (+260) vs. Lerone Murphy (-325)
  • Pat Sabatini (+190) vs. Joanderson Brito (-230)
  • Romious (+110) vs. ChangHo Lee (-130)
  • Brad Tavares (-198) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+164)
  • Ode’ Osbourne (+200) vs. Luis Gurule (-245)
  • Torrez Finney (-298) vs. Robert Valentin (+240)
  • Diane Belbiţă (+650) vs. Dione Barbosa (-1000)
  • Rhys McKee (+130) vs. Daniel Frunza (-155)
  • Loma Lookboonmee (-700) vs. Istela Nunes (+500)
  • Victor Henry (-205) vs. Pedro Falcao (+170)
  • Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev
  • Vanessa Demopoulos (-108) vs. Talita Alencar (-112)
My underdog last card lost badly bringing my record to 6-5. Shout out to last weeks winners @Siver! @SKYNET @mkess101 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 252 picks @blunttruth @mkess101 @PurpleDrank @Koala

This was a tough pick for me. My top pick just got canceled with Grant. I am now going with Demopoulos. The odds were insanely close so I looked to see if I could find a different source in case there was disagreement, but I couldn’t (I’m just looking where I can copy them all not on actually betting sites). Gani the Greek on ufc on the line put his money against me and I hate to go against him but what can I do, it’s the only one I even picked the underdog to win.
 
Next card there’s like 6-7 live dogs… guaranteed if you bet all the dogs you’d hit enough to end up in the profit

This card … grant was live but obviously cancelled … falcao … uran on short notice … Emmett strictly caz lines too wide

Wouldn’t bet big on this card - and wouldn’t go parlay heavy …. Feels like a props betting card
 
