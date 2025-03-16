I'd love to have seen the fighters with the kimura finishes get a bonus, just because they actually attempted that submission. it was so awesome to see 2 kimura finishes, we just never see that anymore, we only get rear naked chokes now. I always loved the variety of MMA, the different ways fights can finish, thats what made it fun for me. I feel its been lacking so much in last 10 years, no one even attempts those type of subs anymore, yet they are so effective and can put the opponent in agony.I hope to see more fighters go for different type of submissions, not real naked chokes only. Give the 50k too both the kimura finishes please