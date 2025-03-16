UFC Vegas 104 Bonuses: Four Fighters Get 'Performance of the Night' Checks
There were a total of nine finishes on the UFC Vegas 104 card, and four of were deemed worthy of some additional compensation.
Carlos Vera earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for his finish of unbeaten prospect Josias Musasa in a preliminary bantamweight encounter. Vera hurt his foe with a head kick, then followed Musasa to the canvas and locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the tapout at the 3:16 mark of Round 1.
Elsewhere, Andre Lima kept his undefeated record intact and garnered a $50,000“Performance of the Night” bonus in the process. The Brazilian overwhelmed Daniel Barez in their flyweight bout before landing a takedown in the third round. From there, he unleashed some ground-and-pound before forcing a tapout with a rear-naked choke 3:05 into the period.
Priscila Cachoeira received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” payment for flatlining Josiane Nunes in their preliminary bantamweight bout. A short uppercut sent Nunes face first to the canvas at the 2:46 mark of Round 1,giving Cachoeira her fourth KO/TKO finish in UFC competition.
Finally, Carla Judice took home the card’s final $50,000“Performance of the Night” check with a stoppage of Yuneisy Duben in a women’s flyweight affair. Judice floored her adversary with a head kick and then sealed her triumph with a barrage of follow-up shots 1:40 into the opening stanza.
I'd love to have seen the fighters with the kimura finishes get a bonus, just because they actually attempted that submission. it was so awesome to see 2 kimura finishes, we just never see that anymore, we only get rear naked chokes now. I always loved the variety of MMA, the different ways fights can finish, thats what made it fun for me. I feel its been lacking so much in last 10 years, no one even attempts those type of subs anymore, yet they are so effective and can put the opponent in agony.
I hope to see more fighters go for different type of submissions, not real naked chokes only. Give the 50k too both the kimura finishes please