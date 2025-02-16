  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC Vegas 102 Bonuses: Cannonier, Rodrigues Get $50K Apiece for Main Event Battle​

UFC Vegas 102 Bonuses: Cannonier, Rodrigues Get $50K Apiece for Main Event Battle

The UFC Vegas 102 headliner was a fight of major momentum swings.
The UFC Vegas 102 headliner was a fight of major momentum swings.

While the last of those belonged to Jared Cannonier in a fourth-round technical knockout victory, both he and opponent Gregory Rodrigues received an additional $50,000 for their efforts. The middleweight clash, which saw Cannonier recover from two first-round knockdowns to put “Robocop” away 21 seconds into Round4, was an easy choice for “Fight of the Night” honors on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Edmen Shahbazyan earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for his quick finish of Dylan Budka in a featured middleweight clash. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum sent his foe to the canvas with a perfectly-timed counter right hand, then sealed his victory with a few follow-up strikes on the floor 1:35 into the opening period.

Finally, Gabriel Bonfim secured the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check by putting Kalinn Williams to sleep in their preliminary welterweight bout. The Brazilian was able to lock in a brabo choke and render his adversary unconscious at the 4:58 mark of Round 2.
 
