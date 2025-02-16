Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
The UFC Vegas 102 headliner was a fight of major momentum swings.
While the last of those belonged to Jared Cannonier in a fourth-round technical knockout victory, both he and opponent Gregory Rodrigues received an additional $50,000 for their efforts. The middleweight clash, which saw Cannonier recover from two first-round knockdowns to put “Robocop” away 21 seconds into Round4, was an easy choice for “Fight of the Night” honors on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Edmen Shahbazyan earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for his quick finish of Dylan Budka in a featured middleweight clash. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum sent his foe to the canvas with a perfectly-timed counter right hand, then sealed his victory with a few follow-up strikes on the floor 1:35 into the opening period.
Finally, Gabriel Bonfim secured the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check by putting Kalinn Williams to sleep in their preliminary welterweight bout. The Brazilian was able to lock in a brabo choke and render his adversary unconscious at the 4:58 mark of Round 2.