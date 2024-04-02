UFC unearned title shots in 2023/2024

Given more bullshit title shots have been all but confirmed recently, here's a stock take of title shots in the UFC in 2023/2024 based on how shady they were:



*note no WMMA as I have no idea what constitutes earned/unearned here.



Hill vs Glover (vacant and crap, Glover coming off loss, Hill barely earned)



Volk vs Islam 1 (unearned)



Jones vs Gane (vacant, 0-0 unearned HW)



Poatan vs Izzy 2 (unearned - guy coming off loss)



Aljamajn vs Cejudo (3 year layoff)



Volk vs Yair (earned)



Sterling vs O'Malley (earned)



Adesanya vs Strickland (unearned - Strickland was on a 1-fight MW streak over a guy without even a Wikipedia blue name, you incel simps. Fair play on the win though.)



Makhachev vs Volk 2 (unearned)



Jiri vs Poatan (year+ layoff)



Pantoja vs Royval (earned, I guess)



Edwards vs Covington (unearned + layoff)



Volk vs Topuria (barely earned - Emmett coming off a loss is a pretty sketchy win to earn a title shot and his resume was thin)



O'Malley vs Vera (unearned)



Poatan vs Hill (year+ layoff)



Erceg vs Pantoja (unearned)



(All but confirmed) Poirier vs Islam (unearned)



(All but confirmed) Adesanya vs DDP (unearned)



(Delayed) Jones vs Miocic (unearned)



Nearly every fight has involved a guy coming off a loss, a guy coming off an extended layoff, a guy fighting out of his division, a 1-fight divisional win streak, or beating lower ranked guys.



Title shots with active guys on a winning streak vs legit top contenders has become very much the exception, not the rule in U Fight Cheap. Basically 13 at least somewhat shady title shots, 4 earned/earned-ish ones and 2 LHW unification fights that are deserving but still involve layoffs.



(Obviously nobody will complain about the LHW belt being unified but it is worth pointing out that both Jiri and Hill were out more than a year, the period in which it was once traditionally thought a champ should be stripped).