UFC unearned title shots in 2023/2024

Given more bullshit title shots have been all but confirmed recently, here's a stock take of title shots in the UFC in 2023/2024 based on how shady they were:

*note no WMMA as I have no idea what constitutes earned/unearned here.

Hill vs Glover (vacant and crap, Glover coming off loss, Hill barely earned)

Volk vs Islam 1 (unearned)

Jones vs Gane (vacant, 0-0 unearned HW)

Poatan vs Izzy 2 (unearned - guy coming off loss)

Aljamajn vs Cejudo (3 year layoff)

Volk vs Yair (earned)

Sterling vs O'Malley (earned)

Adesanya vs Strickland (unearned - Strickland was on a 1-fight MW streak over a guy without even a Wikipedia blue name, you incel simps. Fair play on the win though.)

Makhachev vs Volk 2 (unearned)

Jiri vs Poatan (year+ layoff)

Pantoja vs Royval (earned, I guess)

Edwards vs Covington (unearned + layoff)

Volk vs Topuria (barely earned - Emmett coming off a loss is a pretty sketchy win to earn a title shot and his resume was thin)

O'Malley vs Vera (unearned)

Poatan vs Hill (year+ layoff)

Erceg vs Pantoja (unearned)

(All but confirmed) Poirier vs Islam (unearned)

(All but confirmed) Adesanya vs DDP (unearned)

(Delayed) Jones vs Miocic (unearned)

Nearly every fight has involved a guy coming off a loss, a guy coming off an extended layoff, a guy fighting out of his division, a 1-fight divisional win streak, or beating lower ranked guys.

Title shots with active guys on a winning streak vs legit top contenders has become very much the exception, not the rule in U Fight Cheap. Basically 13 at least somewhat shady title shots, 4 earned/earned-ish ones and 2 LHW unification fights that are deserving but still involve layoffs.

(Obviously nobody will complain about the LHW belt being unified but it is worth pointing out that both Jiri and Hill were out more than a year, the period in which it was once traditionally thought a champ should be stripped).
 
Fatback96 said:
Even the O’Malley title shot felt a bit unearned. He went from losing until eye poke DQing Munhoz, to a controversial 3 round decision over Yan, to title shot lol
I thought he beat Yan so I had no issue with it.
The thing about conversations about "unearned" title shots is that half the time, the one who "didn't earn it" beats the champion, or like Strickland, absolutely dominates them.
Jorge Masvidal is, and will be for the foreseeable future, the poster boy for unearned title shots.
The one thing I agree with OP on is that a fighter coming off a loss should not fight for a title unless there was controversy in the first fight, like Shogun vs Machida where the UFC realized what's better than selling a fight once? Selling a fight two or three times.
 
Glad to see some data to back this up. It's insane how much the UFC has ruined divisions. There are backlogs and horrible match making that doesn't move anyone along. Rankings play a role with the fact inactivity and refusing fights in the background don't count against a ranking.

One day there has to be an overhaul. It's one of the reasons I hate guys who lost previous title shots or titles getting another shot over guys that look good in the divisions. Also there are plenty of fighters stuck fighting nobodies and unranked for tons of fights even when they should be getting a jump up in competition. Lastly, the actual champs are defending only 2x a year on a "good" year, which makes the bottleneck even more insane.
 
Belts used to mean something until the Hollywood suits came in and ruined everything.
 
Fights that will sell a PPV > Guy on a 5 fight Apex win streak

Is normal business
 
They are definitely earned title shots, and they are earned based on social media followers and potential PPV sales

<Y2JSmirk>
 
Dr Fong said:
Volk vs Islam 1 (unearned)

Jones vs Gane (vacant, 0-0 unearned HW)
Volk had 4 title defenses, Jones was the undefeated LHW GOAT. They both deserved the champ/champ fight to the extent any should happen at all.
 
