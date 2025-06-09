Media UFC trying to put together Yair vs Lopes for Noche

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
8,708
Reaction score
15,485
FB_IMG_1749501604939.jpg
www.mmafighting.com

‘I’d rather fight him in the damn street’: Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes go back and forth over Noche UFC

Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez were offered a fight at UFC 320 in Las Vegas, but no deal is in place at the moment.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

"“Hey, Yair Rodríguez, I just realized that you received a call from Hunter [Campbell] and refused to fight me at Noche UFC,”.

Yair quote: "Honestly. I saw somewhere that that a****** Diego Lopes is saying I don’t want to fight him, and that’s absolutely not the case. Honestly, I was a little disappointed with the UFC for the fact that they offered me a fight with him because yeah, they did recently offer me that fight."

This is GREAT NEWS imo. Now that Noche is a fight night, I think Volk vs Movsar will happen for OCT, either in Vegas(4th)or Abu-Dhabi(25th).

And if Yair declines the Noche fight there is no way he'll be getting a title shot anytime soon because he'll be in Dana's doghouse again. And they can just offer the Lopes fight to Murphy or Pico.

Also, LOL @ the quote from Yair in the picture from MMAFIGHTING. Saying that the fight doesnt do anything for him, when Lopes is literally ranked #1. Earn your title shot or stfu Yair.
 
Would hope that Movsar is getting his shot and Yair is having to earn his shot. Fully agree that him fighting Diego does something for him. Yair feels he should get an unwarranted shot, not sure why they promised him a title shot with one win, they got to stop promising fighters title shots all the time.
 
This tells me something funny is going on with the FW title shot. First, news breaks that the UFC doesn't want to give it to Evloev and they book him vs Pico. Everyone looses their shit and thinks Yair is getting the next shot, but it turns out the UFC has other plans and didn't want to give Yair the shot either.

Maybe their waiting to see what happens with Evloev/Pico and Jean Silva/Arnold Allen
 
tritestill said:
Would hope that Movsar is getting his shot and Yair is having to earn his shot. Fully agree that him fighting Diego does something for him. Yair feels he should get an unwarranted shot, not sure why they promised him a title shot with one win, they got to stop promising fighters title shots all the time.
Click to expand...
If Diego wins, then yea I'd say Mosvar would get the next title shot (assuming he beats Pico).

But if Yair wins, I got bad news for you ...
 
tritestill said:
Would hope that Movsar is getting his shot and Yair is having to earn his shot. Fully agree that him fighting Diego does something for him. Yair feels he should get an unwarranted shot, not sure why they promised him a title shot with one win, they got to stop promising fighters title shots all the time.
Click to expand...

Mosvar if fighting Pico on July 26th. If he wins, then he'll get his overdue shot.
 
JKS said:
This tells me something funny is going on with the FW title shot. First, news breaks that the UFC doesn't want to give it to Evloev and they book him vs Pico. Everyone looses their shit and thinks Yair is getting the next shot, but it turns out the UFC has other plans and didn't want to give Yair the shot either.

Maybe their waiting to see what happens with Evloev/Pico and Jean Silva/Arnold Allen
Click to expand...
There were very strong rumors about it, and even stronger backlash against it.

Every mma-youtuber made videos trashing that potential matchmaking.
I would like to believe that it made a difference.

Wasn't there also some issues with the arena in Mexico not being ready, or have I been fever dreaming?
 
Lol good comeback by Lopez. He said you will need a refree boy.

Perfect headliner for Noche. Mexico. Yair for a title is rushed.
 
JKS said:
This tells me something funny is going on with the FW title shot. First, news breaks that the UFC doesn't want to give it to Evloev and they book him vs Pico. Everyone looses their shit and thinks Yair is getting the next shot, but it turns out the UFC has other plans and didn't want to give Yair the shot either.

Maybe their waiting to see what happens with Evloev/Pico and Jean Silva/Arnold Allen
Click to expand...
Evloev vs Pico was a rumor, never announced.

If Yan/McGee is official, which along side Rob/RDR would a great 1-2 punch for a FN. I'm hopeful that Pico gets a different fight for 319 or Noche vs Diego if Yair declines.

Volk wants to be active and Movsar is ready. Hopefully logic prevails and Volk/Movsar gets booked for OCT.
 
Last edited:
I don't think lopes should get to fight yair. I think yair should have to fight again while evloev gets the shot but it should be against Murphy. Lopes should have to go further down the ladder than Yair. Lopes should fight jean silva.

Gabe said:
Who will get the 145 title shot then?
Click to expand...

UFC must have finally read the room and realized we all want the evloev title fight
 
This makes *way* more sense than Yair being considered for a title shot...that was just ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 4/12 at 6pm ET
130 131 132
Replies
3K
Views
29K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
Kowboy On Sherdog
Yair Rodriguez: Grudge Match vs. Diego Lopes 'Has to Happen at Some Point'
2
Replies
29
Views
920
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
Jackonfire
Media UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT
2
Replies
21
Views
738
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,429
Messages
57,401,211
Members
175,691
Latest member
Autonym

Share this page

Back
Top