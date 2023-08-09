UFC trying out new style gloves on Contender Series?

I don't have a fight glove doctorate or anything, probably don't even hold an associates degree in fight gloves, but I'm aware that PRIDE gloves were different. I don't really recall a lot of fights waived off due to eyepokes. How is it that the world leader in MMA hasn't already fixed this issue? PRIDE was staged in the karate capital of the universe, eye pokes being a common karate attack, and can't think of any instances where fights were waived off from eye pokes (I presume some were, but I can't think of a single instance off the top. Eye pokes in the western orgs happen like twice a month).