UFC trying out new style gloves on Contender Series?

I just tuned into the contender series show and I see the fighters are wearing a hybrid style glove, it’s like a mix of the current UFC glove and Pride. It’s not open finger, but it’s the hybrid style, I can’t tell from TV if there is a natural curve.

this is what they have used on every contenders series fight event so far: it’s just the UFC gloves without logos

DAB56BF6-BE0D-452A-B2ED-1BD81FBBEE7F.jpeg

This is what they are using tonight

7A8A3820-3A81-4CAC-83A7-C32ABB0D425D.jpeg 3868DA39-E706-47D9-A8B0-A73DC864C95C.jpeg 554A412D-BAD1-40CE-8685-8828C3A533E9.jpeg DAC2E319-489A-4D86-B73B-F7851B7E31F7.jpeg 89C63DF6-AEBC-483D-82AC-67FB8BEBE357.jpeg

Almost looks like a Hayabusa logo (Venum?) kind of like a barcode design. Really curious if they are testing this out

I don't have a fight glove doctorate or anything, probably don't even hold an associates degree in fight gloves, but I'm aware that PRIDE gloves were different. I don't really recall a lot of fights waived off due to eyepokes. How is it that the world leader in MMA hasn't already fixed this issue? PRIDE was staged in the karate capital of the universe, eye pokes being a common karate attack, and can't think of any instances where fights were waived off from eye pokes (I presume some were, but I can't think of a single instance off the top. Eye pokes in the western orgs happen like twice a month).
 
They’ll get serious about eye pokes once the GOAT retires
 
Weird to think that, while not exactly probable, but possible, that some of his fights might have been closer or played out differently if eyes weren't poked.

Bellator needs to get on some better gloves, too. Robbed us of Horiguchi glory a couple weekends ago.
 
timestamped at 7:01

That was fake news by the media. Gilbert said he thought the new 30th anniversary gloves were curved but they absolutely are not, Jamahal Hill confirmed with the UFC they are the same gloves, just a new logo.
I own a pair of both as well, it’s the same thing. I don’t know why the media all picked up on that story.
 
Barnett got eye poked by Crocop, that’s the only one I can remember
 
I don’t recall many eye pokes either. Or that breed of fighters just fought through it without hesitation.

the Rizin Fighting Federation has the closest thing to Pride gloves these days.

1349A8C0-5FF1-4775-9616-BAC14CD67CCC.jpeg
 
Way too many fighters have talked about how bad the gloves suck for it not to be true. Evidently the gloves area made flat so that you have to very forcibly make a fist or else your hand will just naturally be pulled open by the glove.
 
It should be an immediate point deduction. The warning was in the back dressing room


that’s why they check those nails. lol
 
So the new 30th anniversary gloves are the same thing as the regular gloves they’ve used since 2016. The UFC gloves made by Century were actually more curved from 2007-2016. The only difference in the optics of these gloves is the old ones say “Ultimate Fighting Championship” on the wrist and the have the Registered “R” next to each writing on the glove.

this is 2007-2016
61425C12-B873-4042-8AFF-2199755D476C.jpeg
926983E2-D85E-4EC8-A802-3496CB30E611.jpeg

This is 2016-2023
93680F22-C611-4D0D-A7A7-27F13023DA3D.jpeg
4766F6A9-4C42-466A-9F81-EB5DA30635CE.jpeg
 
I watch RIZIN pretty frequently, don't really recall eyepoke endings there either... I legit wonder if PRIDE designed their gloves the way they did preemptively, bc they had karate guys like Satake fighting for them and just expected eyepokes? Also legit wonder if, as you said, a lot of fighters fought through them. I can picture a poked fighter looking over at Shimada like "Wtf?" and him flatly screaming, "ACTION!!!!"
 
Yvel gouged the fuck out of Don Frye's eyes.
 
