UFC trying out new style gloves on Contender Series?

I just tuned into the contender series show and I see the fighters are wearing a hybrid style glove, it’s like a mix of the current UFC glove and Pride. It’s not open finger, but it’s the hybrid style, I can’t tell from TV if there is a natural curve.
this is what they have used on every contenders series fight event so far: it’s just the UFC gloves without logos
This is what they are using tonight
Almost looks like a Hayabusa logo (Venum?) kind of like a barcode design. Really curious if they are testing this out
View attachment 996440 View attachment 996441 View attachment 996442 View attachment 996443 View attachment 996444 View attachment 996445 View attachment 996446
