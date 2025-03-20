  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media UFC to hold event in Azerbaijan.

RIZIN was paid by Azerbaijan to hold a card there, and Suzuki KO the Azerbaijani golden boy off his back lol. Guess RIZIN won't be invited back
 
Azerbaijan is just between Georgia and Dagestan so I see what UFC is trying to do here lol because Azerbaijan don't even got any good fighters besides Fiziev
 
Reminds me of the cancelled UFC event in Kazakstan in 2020 with the main event of Petr Yan vs Marlon Moraes. :eek:
 
any place that isnt the APEX is cool with me
i want the UFC to go to countries it hasnt before. hold events where it hasnt before. that brings more eyes to your product.
 
KavkazDominance said:
Azerbaijan is just between Georgia and Dagestan so I see what UFC is trying to do here lol because Azerbaijan don't even got any good fighters besides Fiziev
Sadykov has been great so far in the UFC.

Interesting because Azerbaijan is on my shortlist for my June holiday. Only thing I'm concerned about is the middle East flaring back up and it borders Iran....
 
Mi cyaan w8 fi see all di Azerbaijanans in slaps di night b4 finna be lit don't lie 6ixdog yuh finna watch 🫵🏿👀
 
Interesting.

The UFC wants to expand and conquer the asian market. I wonder when they will do a UFC kazaksthan in Astana or Almaty.

It's not europe though, and the average pay is low. In a huge arena with a lot of seats, that could be more profitable.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Sadykov has been great so far in the UFC.

Interesting because Azerbaijan is on my shortlist for my June holiday. Only thing I'm concerned about is the middle East flaring back up and it borders Iran....
Azerbaijan is safe, I don't even think it's religious like that to be honest. Georgia is safe too.
 
Can't wait for the local talent <{1-69}>
borat.gif
 
