UFC Title Trivia Thread

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Rules: First poster to answer correctly gets to ask the next question, thus continuing the game.

Trivia topic is UFC titles/ Title fights
_____________________________________

Starting question:

Dana recently stated that Jon Jones will face Stipe next rather than face Tom Aspinal to unify the belt, and as such Jon will be defending a DISPUTED title, since there will be another title holder in the same division at the time of that fight.

*This is not the fist time that a UFC fight was contested for a disputed title.

Q: When was the last time the UFC held a bout to contest a disputed title?

What weight class and which fighters fought?

Extra Credit: Who held the interim title at the time of that fight?
 
Wasn't that Bisping vs GSP at middleweight? And Whittaker was the interim?
 
g*r*b said:
Wasn't that Bisping vs GSP at middleweight? And Whittaker was the interim?
That is correct.
<JackieThumbsUp>

Whittaker won the interim title in July 2017 at UFC 213

GSP took Bisping's lineal title in November at UFC 217, while Rob Whittaker was holding the interim title.

Whittaker was promoted to Undisputed champ in December when GSP vacated.
 
So @g*r*b got the correct answer to the first question, and as such can ask the next question but in the meantime I'll throw another ? out to keep it moving.


The UFC held a HW title fight for a disputed title while an active interim belt existed in the division, under the guise that it was a "tournament."

At one point both a lineal title bout and an interim title bout where scheduled at the same time, and both were contested within, I believe, a 2 month span.

What 4 HW fighters were in this supposed HW tournament?
How did the fights/brackets play out and who won the "tournament" ?

Hint: it was not an official tournament that was basically just an excuse for booking the fight they wanted.
 
Not sure if this matches what you're asking. But, going off memory, here are two relatively recent ones.

Max vs Dustin at LW. Tony gave up his interim belt by refusing to fight. Then he asked to be the backup fighter. Khabib was champ.

T Wood fought Khamzat's BF at WW, even though Colby was interim champ. During this time Colby stalked Dana and filmed DW gambling with a (alleged) prostitute.
 
Any hints like era of UFC ?
 
jeff7b9 said:
So @g*r*b got the correct answer to the first question, and as such can ask the next question but in the meantime I'll throw another ? out to keep it moving.


The UFC held a HW title fight for a disputed title while an active interim belt existed in the division, under the guise that it was a "tournament."

At one point both a lineal title bout and an interim title bout where scheduled at the same time, and both were contested within, I believe, a 2 month span.

What 4 HW fighters were in this supposed HW tournament?
How did the fights/brackets play out and who won the "tournament" ?

Hint: it was not an official tournament that was basically just an excuse for booking the fight they wanted.
Mir, Nog, Randy and Brock. Nog was interim champ at the time and Randy was coming back after leaving as champ.

Mir beat Nog and Brock beat Randy. Brock beat Mir in the final.
 
TheTickG said:
Not sure if this matches what you're asking. But, going off memory, here are two relatively recent ones.

Max vs Dustin at LW. Tony gave up his interim belt by refusing to fight. Then he asked to be the backup fighter. Khabib was champ.

T Wood fought Khamzat's BF at WW, even though Colby was interim champ. During this time Colby stalked Dana and filmed DW gambling with a (alleged) prostitute.
The first one would need Khabib to fight someone other than the interim champ, but that is a proper clusterfuck in the general spirit of the thread. You could argue that fight was the interim interim since it was a title fight with:

A) Reigning champ Khabib
B) Tony who never lost his interim belt
Then
C) another title fight facing neither of the above.

________________________

The 2nd one I like it...
**technically** the UFC stripped Colby the day of TWood vs Darren Till

But you could make a strong argument that was political horseshit and that fight was for a disputed belt while Colby still held an interim title he never lost in the cage.

Given the spirt of the question targeting the disputed vs undisputed nature of a title and the fact that you identified a circumstance that had a valid dispute to the title, I will accept the answer.

<JackieThumbsUp>

Feel free to drop if trivia question if you'd like.
 
BOTTICELLI said:
Any hints like era of UFC ?
One of the questions overlapped the "Machida Era"


Question has already been answered within the thread. But since no one else has posted a question I will leave another one to keep it going:

Q: Name a UFC Champion who
-had a loss while champion ...yet still
-went on to defend the UFC title during the same title reign.
 
Who put books in their pants in order to make weight and win a UFC Tournament (hint: it's the GOAT).
 
Sweater of AV said:
Who put books in their pants in order to make weight and win a UFC Tournament (hint: it's the GOAT).
Sakuraba?

I'm thinking it's gotta be either him or Hendo and I don't think Hendo would need to add weight for what I presume was probably a 200 pound cutoff between HW and "lightweight" back in the 90s
 
