UFC Title Trivia Thread

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 25,249
- Reaction score
- 39,191
Rules: First poster to answer correctly gets to ask the next question, thus continuing the game.
Trivia topic is UFC titles/ Title fights
_____________________________________
Starting question:
Dana recently stated that Jon Jones will face Stipe next rather than face Tom Aspinal to unify the belt, and as such Jon will be defending a DISPUTED title, since there will be another title holder in the same division at the time of that fight.
*This is not the fist time that a UFC fight was contested for a disputed title.
Q: When was the last time the UFC held a bout to contest a disputed title?
What weight class and which fighters fought?
Extra Credit: Who held the interim title at the time of that fight?
Trivia topic is UFC titles/ Title fights
_____________________________________
Starting question:
Dana recently stated that Jon Jones will face Stipe next rather than face Tom Aspinal to unify the belt, and as such Jon will be defending a DISPUTED title, since there will be another title holder in the same division at the time of that fight.
*This is not the fist time that a UFC fight was contested for a disputed title.
Q: When was the last time the UFC held a bout to contest a disputed title?
What weight class and which fighters fought?
Extra Credit: Who held the interim title at the time of that fight?
Last edited: