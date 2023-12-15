UFC Title Trivia Thread

TheTickG said: Not sure if this matches what you're asking. But, going off memory, here are two relatively recent ones.



Max vs Dustin at LW. Tony gave up his interim belt by refusing to fight. Then he asked to be the backup fighter. Khabib was champ.



T Wood fought Khamzat's BF at WW, even though Colby was interim champ. During this time Colby stalked Dana and filmed DW gambling with a (alleged) prostitute. Click to expand...

The first one would need Khabib to fight someone other than the interim champ, but that is a proper clusterfuck in the general spirit of the thread. You could argue that fight was the interim interim since it was a title fight with:A) Reigning champ KhabibB) Tony who never lost his interim beltThenC) another title fight facing neither of the above.________________________The 2nd one I like it...**** the UFC stripped Colby the day of TWood vs Darren TillBut you could make a strong argument that was political horseshit and that fight was for a disputed belt while Colby still held an interim title he never lost in the cage.Given the spirt of the question targeting the disputed vs undisputed nature of a title and the fact that you identified a circumstance that had a valid dispute to the title, I will accept the answer.Feel free to drop if trivia question if you'd like.