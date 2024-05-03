UFC talent pipeline

Apart from Umar Nurmagomedov

Or Archie Colgan

Which fighter's from other promotions are good enough to sign for the UFC?



And is this big enough to fill the void of UFC legends leaving. Eg:

Diego Sanchez - retired

Nate Diaz - retired

Poirier - mentioned retirement

Ferguson - a UFC legend from TUF but won't last forever



Also is The Contender series enough of a pipeline for great UFC fighter's?



Apart from Suga Sean O'Malley, Jack Della Maddalena, and Johnny Walker. I don't really recognise any of the other recruits as a casual. Also Greg Hardy



Are the up and coming prospects going to be not as good as legends like GSP and Jones, goat level, or else even not as good as the Pride level? There has always been a big name like GSP, McGregor, Jones to carry. What will happen when all these retire.





Also UFC signed MVP after MVP done a boxing tour, then Bellator fights, and I think they left it late, also with Pereira too. And Ben Askren