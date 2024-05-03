UFC talent pipeline

F

fighters_respect

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 29, 2024
Messages
13
Reaction score
5
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.

Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters

Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez, Ferguson.

Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
 
I've honestly completely lost touch with what regional promotions are still out there. With the UFC flooding the market with events and having to carry enough fighters on the roster to fill them it kinda feels like there's not a ton of room for decent regionals to thrive.
 
fighters_respect said:
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.

Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters

Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez

Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
Click to expand...

SLAP gonna bleed off that talent.

Slappers don't have to worry about cardio -- living the dream!
 
fighters_respect said:
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.

Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters

Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez, Ferguson.

Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
Click to expand...
I dont really get the question.
Ufc will get new fighters and to do so they will pick them from other promotions.
They have a constellation of promoters, managers, regional promotions, that they keep under their wing, to fill up the roster.
They ll do that to the end of times.
 
fighters_respect said:
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.

Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters

Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez, Ferguson.

Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
Click to expand...
They will recruit from the prisons.
 
fighters_respect said:
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.

Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters

Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez, Ferguson.

Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
Click to expand...
The UFC didn't inherit Poirier from another promotion. He was in the WEC which was owned by Zuffa.
 
Also, every fighter in the UFC fights in another promotion first. No t sure what TS is trying to say TBH.
 
The primary pipeline to the UFC is now the Contender Series, which has already produced two champions and a bunch of contenders.
 
PKy9McI.gif
PKy9McI.gif
PKy9McI.gif
 
amok attitude said:
I dont really get the question.
Ufc will get new fighters and to do so they will pick them from other promotions.
They have a constellation of promoters, managers, regional promotions, that they keep under their wing, to fill up the roster.
They ll do that to the end of times.
Click to expand...
Apart from Umar Nurmagomedov
Or Archie Colgan
Which fighter's from other promotions are good enough to sign for the UFC?

And is this big enough to fill the void of UFC legends leaving. Eg:
Diego Sanchez - retired
Nate Diaz - retired
Poirier - mentioned retirement
Ferguson - a UFC legend from TUF but won't last forever

Also is The Contender series enough of a pipeline for great UFC fighter's?

Apart from Suga Sean O'Malley, Jack Della Maddalena, and Johnny Walker. I don't really recognise any of the other recruits as a casual. Also Greg Hardy

Are the up and coming prospects going to be not as good as legends like GSP and Jones, goat level, or else even not as good as the Pride level? There has always been a big name like GSP, McGregor, Jones to carry. What will happen when all these retire.


Also UFC signed MVP after MVP done a boxing tour, then Bellator fights, and I think they left it late, also with Pereira too. And Ben Askren
 
fighters_respect said:
Apart from Umar Nurmagomedov
Or Archie Colgan
Which fighter's from other promotions are good enough to sign for the UFC?

And is this big enough to fill the void of UFC legends leaving. Eg:
Diego Sanchez - retired
Nate Diaz - retired
Poirier - mentioned retirement
Ferguson - a UFC legend from TUF but won't last forever

Also is The Contender series enough of a pipeline for great UFC fighter's?

Apart from Suga Sean O'Malley, Jack Della Maddalena, and Johnny Walker. I don't really recognise any of the other recruits as a casual. Also Greg Hardy

Are the up and coming prospects going to be not as good as legends like GSP and Jones, goat level, or else even not as good as the Pride level? There has always been a big name like GSP, McGregor, Jones to carry. What will happen when all these retire.


Also UFC signed MVP after MVP done a boxing tour, then Bellator fights, and I think they left it late, also with Pereira too. And Ben Askren
Click to expand...
forums.sherdog.com

My big stupid hype trains thread.

So I'll use the first post to keep a record of upcoming fights involving people I have ranked and to post the rankings themselves (linked to Tap lists). For the purposes of the OP I'll use my long list rather than the top 15. Please bear in mind that there's probably not a massive difference...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
fighters_respect said:
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.

Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters

Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez, Ferguson.

Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
Click to expand...
I spoke about this years back about how the UFC benefited from other promotions grooming their talent. And since its grown big and swallowed up many smaller promotions, its putting on b league events and grooming in house talent.
 
mma is mainstream now. you have pre teens taking up mma, bjj, and muay thai. in the next ten years we will probably be seeing young stars hit the scene and win titles before 25.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Media Dustin Poirier Speaks About Retirement, McGregor, BSD Fight and More: "Any Fight Could Be My Last One. Win, or Lose."
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
Paul E Gensinger
Paul E Gensinger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,459
Messages
55,492,505
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top