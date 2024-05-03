UFC talent pipeline

fighters_respect
UFC inherited amazing fighters like Dustin Poirier from other promotions. As well as recruited amazing fighter's from The Ultimate Fighter.
Once Poirier retires. Who replaces these great fighters
Will the UFC be able to recruit more great fighter's recruited via these methods, like Poirier, Diaz, Sanchez, Ferguson.
Will Raul Rosa's Jr be able to replace some of these legends?
