Media UFC superstar Jon Jones admits to only making $30 million in nearly a decade and multiple ppv appearances

He could probably get 10 to 20 million for fighting Aspinall, so why not?

That would add a ton to his net worth.
 
Could he be any more unlikeable, oblivious, or in denial about how no one is jealous of Jone's "American Dream".

Also, he's loaded for life and then some, his family too. So I'm not losing sleep over what he's made. I just wish more fighters were getting more, not the big names getting less.
 
"Only" $30 million?

On one hand, I want every fighter to be able to live off it. On the other hand, I think the top athletes in the world are horrendously overpaid.
100%. People need their head checked if they don't think that's an absolute fuck-ton.
 
Great money for allegedly hiding from every HW Champion for a full decade, quite humble.
 
I think you guys are missing his point. This comment is clearly in response to his critics that call him a druggy/fuckup.

He's saying, even if those things are true, the jokes on his critics because he's set for life and they are living in their parents basement.

He's not shitting on people just to shit on them.
 
Only $30 mil huh?

Dude said back in 2018 he makes no less than $5 mil a fight.
6 fights for $30 mil?
He won.
 
Thats right Jonny bones JONES
TALK TO EM TALK THAT ISH !! LET EM KNOW WHAT IT IS !!
 
I think you guys are missing his point. This comment is clearly in response to his critics that call him a druggy/fuckup.

He's saying, even if those things are true, the jokes on his critics because he's set for life and they are living in their parents basement.

He's not shitting on people just to shit on them.
lol, we're in our parents basements, but he's stuck in his closet
 
Only $30 mil huh?

Dude said back in 2018 he makes no less than $5 mil a fight.
6 fights for $30 mil?
He won.
This was in 2015. He's had like 7 fights since then including 3 after 2020 with inflation being through the roof. That's less than 5 mil a fight and it's especially bad if he's including sponsorship money here
 
