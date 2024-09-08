UFC Stats broken

Harlekin
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2013
- Messages
- 7,907
- Reaction score
- 5,439
Sean Brady landing 274 of 368. 75% connect rate
Yeah sure, just off by 150. He landed on the guard all night. Gilbert didn't have a scratch
He might have landed at 40%
130 of 217 Signature strikes
What kind of bullshit system do they have lately?
(Brady won fair and square)
Yeah sure, just off by 150. He landed on the guard all night. Gilbert didn't have a scratch
He might have landed at 40%
130 of 217 Signature strikes
What kind of bullshit system do they have lately?
(Brady won fair and square)