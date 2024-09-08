UFC Stats broken

Sean Brady landing 274 of 368. 75% connect rate
Yeah sure, just off by 150. He landed on the guard all night. Gilbert didn't have a scratch
He might have landed at 40%

130 of 217 Signature strikes

What kind of bullshit system do they have lately?

(Brady won fair and square)
 
3cZA3.gif
 
My girl was literally yelling at the TV everytime they showed the punch stats at how bullshit they were that entire fight. She’s a casual watcher and noticed that shit with the quickness.
 
I didn't watch this fight but I've complained about this in the past. What they count as significant strikes is ridiculous. Landing on the guard always counts for a lot for example.
 
