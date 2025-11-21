UFC Standup Only division - could it work?

What would you think if UFC introduced a division with it's own weightclasses for pure standup fights?

No takedown or stalling against the cage.



I know MMA fans hate change, but read through and think about what it would mean before you shut it down.



Now I'm not one of those who finds grappling boring - I love and practice BJJ and enjoy it as much if not more than boxing. Maybe Dana wouldn't be into it, but from financial/market share POV, I can only see this benefitting UFC and helping expand their fanbase even farther without really costing them anything more in infrastructure.



MMA fans would obviously still enjoy it, and it would bring in viewers who aren't particularly fans of grappling. It could be a mixed card, or it's own.



Fighters obviously could fight in both streams.



The only question would be how do fights end if the person gets knocked down? I say in that case let it continue on the ground with the possibility of ending in strikes (no subs), unless it gets into a stalemate.



And before you say, it's just kickboxing/MT - yes but in a cage, where the dynamics are quite different from a ring.



Plus think of all the fights were you figured it could've gone differently if TDs weren't a threat. You'll never get the chance to see active UFC fighters in this situation. To me this is a whole different dimension to watch top fighters showcase their standup without the threat of TDs - how can anyone complain about that?



Just food for thought, if it upsets you, sorry not sorry.