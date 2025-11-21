UFC Standup Only division - could it work?

What would you think if UFC introduced a division with it's own weightclasses for pure standup fights?
No takedown or stalling against the cage.

I know MMA fans hate change, but read through and think about what it would mean before you shut it down.

Now I'm not one of those who finds grappling boring - I love and practice BJJ and enjoy it as much if not more than boxing. Maybe Dana wouldn't be into it, but from financial/market share POV, I can only see this benefitting UFC and helping expand their fanbase even farther without really costing them anything more in infrastructure.

MMA fans would obviously still enjoy it, and it would bring in viewers who aren't particularly fans of grappling. It could be a mixed card, or it's own.

Fighters obviously could fight in both streams.

The only question would be how do fights end if the person gets knocked down? I say in that case let it continue on the ground with the possibility of ending in strikes (no subs), unless it gets into a stalemate.

And before you say, it's just kickboxing/MT - yes but in a cage, where the dynamics are quite different from a ring.

Plus think of all the fights were you figured it could've gone differently if TDs weren't a threat. You'll never get the chance to see active UFC fighters in this situation. To me this is a whole different dimension to watch top fighters showcase their standup without the threat of TDs - how can anyone complain about that?

Just food for thought, if it upsets you, sorry not sorry.
 
kingofthecans said:
It's called kick boxing.
Bolded it. But yeah you are right to an extent, however as a business decision I can't see how this wouldn't work. Esp because you don't need to sign new fighters, you already have a ton like Izzy, Perreira, JDM who could just compete in this.

In fact, every top MMA fighter now has the opportunity to showcase how they will do if TDs weren't a threat.
 
I watch UFC for the MMA aspect of it. Making kickboxing fights inside the Octagon (no matter how different it would be than in a ring) would obviously be succumbing to the stand up only arts.

Which would basically be like saying: MMA has been conquered by wrestlers.

That's cool. We would know who won the war of the fighting sports then: the wrestlers did.
 
loisestrad said:
I watch UFC for the MMA aspect of it. Making kickboxing fights inside the Octagon (no matter how different it would be than in a ring) would obviously be succumbing to the stand up only arts.

Which would basically be like saying: MMA has been conquered by wrestlers.

That's cool. We would know who won the war of the fighting sports then: the wrestlers did.
If UFC had a one off JDM vs Morales standup only fight wouldn't you enjoy it, let alone be hyped for it?

I don't see it as being conquered by grapplers at all - they could technically do grappling only fights too. But for business POV that wouldn't sell outside of a few fights, and that too to casuals. Also I believe active UFC fighters can compete in BJJ or wrestling tournaments. However they can't go have a kickboxing fight without cutting the UFC in on it.
 
Koala said:
There are MT and KB fights with small gloves and in a cage in ONE FC
But how many active UFC fighters can participate in that?

And OneFC having it only proves that the model works.
 
fractal said:
I don't see it as being conquered by grapplers at all
It is, though.

No one would be saying, had strikers conquered the wrestlers, so to speak, "let's make a grappling only thing, wouldn't that be great!".

The reason you're proposing this is the simple fact that you've noticed that wrestling is getting too dominant and people are complaining. Aka wresters "winning the battle of the martial arts".

There's no way around this.
 
And before you say, it's just kickboxing/MT - yes but in a cage, where the dynamics are quite different from a ring. ONE already does KickBoxing in the cage & Muay Thai with MMA gloves!
 
loisestrad said:
It is, though.

No one would be saying, had strikers conquered the wrestlers, so to speak, "let's make a grappling only thing, wouldn't that be great!".

The reason you're proposing this is the simple fact that you've noticed that wrestling is getting too dominant and people are complaining. Aka wresters "winning the battle of the martial arts".

There's no way around this.
I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. The top few P4P fighters are grapplers but the champions are pretty much 50/50 between grapplers and strikers. The reason some people are calling for tweaking the rules in favour of strikers is because most people prefer watching strikers, rather than because grapplers are completely dominant. There are definitely some people who just hate the Dagestani top control style too.

IMO striking isn't necessarily more exciting though, I'd much prefer to watch Oliveira going for subs on the ground vs 5 rounds of light kick boxing sparring.
 
loisestrad said:
It is, though.

No one would be saying, had strikers conquered the wrestlers, so to speak, "let's make a grappling only thing, wouldn't that be great!".

The reason you're proposing this is the simple fact that you've noticed that wrestling is getting too dominant and people are complaining. Aka wresters "winning the battle of the martial arts".

There's no way around this.
Sure let's say people will think that - so what lol? Would you really allow someone's opinion get in the way of a good fight? As an MMA and a fight fan I will still enjoy watching two fighters go at it with strikes.

And no one is stopping them from competing in MMA mode - they can still do that. However currently they have no avenue to have a KB fight, unless their UFC contract expires.

That's why I asked, would you really not enjoy seeing pure striking between JDM vs Morales?

Or Jones vs Alex? Gane vs Tom? The list is endless. And they can always have a MMA match with grappling as well.
 
Ares Black said:
I think you may have missed the point of mixed martial arts
Trust me I enjoy MMA, otherwise I wouldn't be here after almost 20 years. Would you really hate seeing Jones vs Alex in a standup only format? As a true fight fan, how can that be bad?
 
Xoleth said:
How is it that different?

There is KB in a cage.
You can also watch Karate Kombat.
YOU HAVE OPTIONS!



And how many active UFC fighters have fought there? How many are allowed to?
 
Not sure how the model would work

It would have to be strictly fights people actually want to see, not random UFC assholes

and if it is JDM vs Morales for example

then they are gonna want a lot of extra money to do it because they are completely putting their MMA UFC careers on hold to do it and I'm not sure there's many matchups I can think of right now that would be so monstrous big that the striking only version of the fight would do much bigger numbers. For example JDM vs Morales - I'd rather see who is best at MMA, personally.
 
There's already so many stand-up orgs.

Bare knuckle, dirty boxing, glory, regular boxing, and power slap.

I don't watch any of them. And outside of boxing, none of them are as big as the UFC.
 
fractal said:
Trust me I enjoy MMA, otherwise I wouldn't be here after almost 20 years. Would you really hate seeing Jones vs Alex in a standup only format? As a true fight fan, how can that be bad?
That's not MMA. I am an MMA fan.
 
Btw, I remember there were some talks back in the day of them doing Bas Rutten vs Wanderlei Silva with striking only but it never came to fruition.
 
Ares Black said:
That's not MMA. I am an MMA fan.
Congrats.....? Are you saying if they had Jones vs Alex, or Ngannou vs Gane in a kickboxing fight you wouldn't enjoy it?

You know you can be a MMA fan and a fight fan at the same time. It doesn't have to do one or the other.
 
