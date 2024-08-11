Rumored UFC Staff told Karl Williams that he needed to be more exciting and not wrestle; same as they did with Mokaev

Jump to new Watch
RUMORED:

Hunter Campbell told Karl Williams during his warmup that UFC would release him if he shot a takedown in the first 2 rounds and he was completely shook

giphy.gif
 
They don't get told this kind of stuff directly. They just move them down on the card, give them less opportunities etc. so people can feel that vibe and understand that they should probably try to be more exciting in some way.
 
Ladder Master
  • Insert:
Attach files

Similar threads

Blanqa Blanqua
The photo / incident that may have got Mokaev ‘cut’ from UFC - UPDATED - he admits it, says it was in retaliation to a headbutt from Kape weeks prior.
2
Replies
94
Views
4K
chinarice
chinarice
TheMMAnalyst
Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"
Replies
28
Views
619
SkinnyClaw
S
KillerIsBack V2
“UFC fighter” is the only job you can win fair yet still get fired. Poor Mokaev. They waited for Jake shields to lose at least.
2
Replies
56
Views
1K
TouchButtDork
TouchButtDork
octagonation
Cutting Mokaev after his big break out was mistake - Manel Kape is gamed and wanna sell fights but Mokaaev understood and sold the fight with him
Replies
46
Views
1K
Billthebutcher
Billthebutcher

Users who are viewing this thread

  • ... and 19 more.
    • Total: 74 (members: 64, guests: 10)

    Members online

    ... and 408 more.
    Total: 1,738 (members: 458, guests: 1,280)

    Latest posts

    Forum statistics

    Threads
    1,244,857
    Messages
    56,013,228
    Members
    175,033
    Latest member
    Dales miksov

    Share this page

    Back
    Top