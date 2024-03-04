UFC stacked 299 on purpose to give illusion that Sean O’Malley is a PPV draw

It’s the oldest story in the book:



Big promoter is trying to sell it’s “cash cow” to the public and no better way to convince them but to surround said cow with interesting matchups with big names as well.



Once the PPV sells decent/good numbers, big promoter and it’s shills will quote this one event for eternity as reasons why their “big star” is a PPV draw.



It’s a method that obviously works, everyone is hype to see the card, it’s just very obvious what they’re doing.



Basically what I’m saying is, Sean O’Malley isn’t a PPV draw on his own, which granted is a very hard thing to do. He needs help, and the UFC is willing to invest in him.