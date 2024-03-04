UFC stacked 299 on purpose to give illusion that Sean O’Malley is a PPV draw

Fatback96

Fatback96

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
7,714
Reaction score
14,547
It’s the oldest story in the book:

Big promoter is trying to sell it’s “cash cow” to the public and no better way to convince them but to surround said cow with interesting matchups with big names as well.

Once the PPV sells decent/good numbers, big promoter and it’s shills will quote this one event for eternity as reasons why their “big star” is a PPV draw.

It’s a method that obviously works, everyone is hype to see the card, it’s just very obvious what they’re doing.

Basically what I’m saying is, Sean O’Malley isn’t a PPV draw on his own, which granted is a very hard thing to do. He needs help, and the UFC is willing to invest in him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Dana should save O’Malley for 300 and put Islam on 299
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
jeff7b9
299 is a BANGER of a card. Damn.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Substance Abuse
Media Sean O'Malley on Chito Vera Rematch: "I'm Going to Smoke this Dude."
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
5K
nonoob
nonoob

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,034
Messages
55,186,496
Members
174,661
Latest member
WinnieGrim

Share this page

Back
Top