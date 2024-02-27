UFC Sponsor "Sweet Sweat."

subtlySteve

subtlySteve

Magical Motherfucker
@Green
Joined
Jan 27, 2021
Messages
1,094
Reaction score
3,487
Something that I noticed when I was browsing the Sweet Sweat website is that while the company is listed as an Official Partner of the UFC, they don't seem to stay current with updating the status of it's fighters who endorse the brand, aka their "Sweet Sweat Athletes."

They still have Sean O'Malley as ranked #1 and not as the Champion in the Bantamweight Division, they have Brandon Moreno as Flyweight Champion, Jalin Turner as ranked #10 instead of #9 , Tatiana Suarez as ranked #12 instead of ranked #2 in Strawweight, and Gilbert Burns ranked #5 instead of #4 at Welterweight.

Brain Ortega's ranking at #3 in the Featherweight division is correct and that is only because he got bumped back up to #3 after his win over Yair Rodríguez, so it was also wrong until today.

The fuck, that¨s some janky ass sponsorship.
 
where?

on the sweet sweat website?

or on some part of ufc's website that has sweet sweat athlete?

link motherfucker

also classic of companies to have shitty websites or badly updated ones

although this seems like a very easy thing to have automated, just have it check and fetch updates from a reliable source regularly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
News UFC have concluded physiology study on "Sweet Sweat" - will apparently help their heavy cutters
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,604
Messages
55,154,377
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top