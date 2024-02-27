UFC Sponsor "Sweet Sweat."

Something that I noticed when I was browsing the Sweet Sweat website is that while the company is listed as an Official Partner of the UFC, they don't seem to stay current with updating the status of it's fighters who endorse the brand, aka their "Sweet Sweat Athletes."



They still have Sean O'Malley as ranked #1 and not as the Champion in the Bantamweight Division, they have Brandon Moreno as Flyweight Champion, Jalin Turner as ranked #10 instead of #9 , Tatiana Suarez as ranked #12 instead of ranked #2 in Strawweight, and Gilbert Burns ranked #5 instead of #4 at Welterweight.



Brain Ortega's ranking at #3 in the Featherweight division is correct and that is only because he got bumped back up to #3 after his win over Yair Rodríguez, so it was also wrong until today.



The fuck, that¨s some janky ass sponsorship.