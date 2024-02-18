UFC Spain when?

Geniusss
This could happen? And when?
I'm living in Spain rn so this would be my only oportunity to go to a UFC event live with a title fight now that Topuria is a champion
I heard Volaknovski said he is willing to take a rematch in Spain
What do u guys think about a PPV card in Spain or at least a FN card with a title fight?
