UFC so desperate for UFC 317 they flew Hunter Campbell to Dubai

Pic: UFC exec meets Khabib in Dubai to sort out Islam Makhachev mess
UFC CBO Hunter Campbell has travelled to Dubai to try and sort out what’s next for lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
www.mmamania.com
Hunter had to go to Dubai to meet with Khabib. I can only imagine begging was involved. Hunter doesn't look too happy in that photo. Sorry if this was already posted.
Does Islam fight Topuria at UFC 317?