UFC signs undefeated Mansher Khera to make Road to UFC Debut May 22

Mansher Khera breaking news and and highlights for UFC fight vs. Mansher Khera, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Lightweight fighter from United States.
Mansher Khera | BJJ Heroes

Mansher Khera, also known as "Munch" is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt of Sikh descent, being the first grappler produced from white to black belt by the legendary Marcelo Garcia. Khera arrived at the black belt division midway through 2015 being already regarded as one of the hottest...
For those unaware, Khera received his BJJ black belt from Marcelo Garcia in 2015, and was considered one of the best BJJ athletes in the world in the 2010s.

He's currently 9-0 as a pro in MMA, and the reigning Fury FC champ. Very surprise signing for Road to UFC. Frankly expected to see him on DWCS last year given his credentials.
 
I'm a fan. His style reminds me a lot of Beneil Dariush.
 
baba2008 said:
I'll watch and cheer on a fellow Sikh.
Click to expand...
If he does well and ends up getting a title shot (or winning the title) I wonder if UFC will do a show in India?
 
