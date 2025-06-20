So, earlier today few of the biggest news sites in Croatia wrote that Ante Delija is joining UFC. I looked in the social media to try find something related to this news, but I didn't find anything that could be worth mentioning except this one:







Back in the 2020, he was scheduled to fight Cyril Gane in UFC on short notice. Unfortunately, there was some issues with contract and managers so his fighting in the UFC has had never materialized. In the meantime, he once won PFL HW tournament in 2022. He was also in the final year earlier.

In 2024, he lost against Moldavsky and in the beginning of this year he was scheduled to fight Vadim Nemkov, but he had the shoulder surgery and, at the end, the fight was off.



Currently, he is a part of the Croatian-based FNC organization. His last fight was two months ago in their cage and he TKO'd former UFC's member, Yorgan de Castro.



Long story short, if he really signs with the UFC, he should be a good addition to their HW division. I think that he had to join the UFC at least few years earlier because he has a long fighting mileage.

He is famous here especially for being in the Mirko Cro Cop's team for long time. In the last few years he is also a regular training and sparing partner of Tom Aspinall. Tom has had pretty nice words for Delija about his training and fighting.



I will keep you update if anything new comes out about this.