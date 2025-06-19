News UFC signs former KSW champ Jakub Wicklacz and interim champ Robert Ruchala.

Looks like Joanna in her new role as a fighter agent got them both in. Should be two really fun additions.

Wicklacz left KSW as Bantamweight champ with three defences and Ruchala left as interim Featherweight champ and the only guy he's ever lost to is Salahdine Parnasse who's probably a top 5 featherweight in the world.

Good to see them pick up more names from other major promotions. They probably lowballed them a bit but they're definitely paying these guys a lot more than 12/12.
 
This is awesome news.

UFC has really stepped up their game in big major signings in recent months with Pico, RDR, Mix, Pitbull, Asakura, Horiguchi, etc.

Seems the days of passing on top talent like Soldic and Lazy King are hopefully in the rear view mirror.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Ruchala left as interim Featherweight champ and the only guy he's ever lost to is Salahdine Parnasse who's probably a top 5 featherweight in the world.
Okay hold up your horses. Some thought Patchy Mix could be a Top-5 BW also :D

Let's see how these guys do. They both look solid but we all know there are levels to this.
 
HuskySamoan said:
it's a shame they didnt sign Parnasse.
Maybe next time. He's got about three fights left on his mega money contract I think. He might just be setting himself up financially before trying the UFC, he's still only 27.
 
Isn't KSW an org without drug testing?
 
