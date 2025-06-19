Hellowhosthat
Looks like Joanna in her new role as a fighter agent got them both in. Should be two really fun additions.
Wicklacz left KSW as Bantamweight champ with three defences and Ruchala left as interim Featherweight champ and the only guy he's ever lost to is Salahdine Parnasse who's probably a top 5 featherweight in the world.
Good to see them pick up more names from other major promotions. They probably lowballed them a bit but they're definitely paying these guys a lot more than 12/12.