Great signing imo. Former two division champion in ONE who only lost when Chatri did a hit job on him with a big juicy Russian who was his worst stylistic matchup imaginable.
Been added as a middleweight too so seems he thinks he can make 185 in the UFC.
Great grappler, not the best striker but good trips and fantastic and aggressive top BJJ with finishes.
Looking forward to his debut
