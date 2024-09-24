News UFC signs former double ONE champ Reinier de Ridder

Hellowhosthat

Hellowhosthat

Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
Joined
May 30, 2019
Messages
57,035
Reaction score
125,689


Great signing imo. Former two division champion in ONE who only lost when Chatri did a hit job on him with a big juicy Russian who was his worst stylistic matchup imaginable.

Been added as a middleweight too so seems he thinks he can make 185 in the UFC.

Great grappler, not the best striker but good trips and fantastic and aggressive top BJJ with finishes.

Looking forward to his debut

@BoxerMaurits
 
GiganticMeat said:
Also, to be fair to ONE, Malaykhin looked notably smaller in their second bout, contested at MW instead of LHW like their first bout. Passed the sniff test at least. Pretty good fight too
Click to expand...

It was still ONE MW, Anatoly isn't making 185 in a million years
 
1727202013990.png
Never seen this before. New fighters for MW is always good tho. A lot of people in that division are falling off.

<LikeReally5>
 
Pretty good signing, really good grappler but his striking is not good. He probably has a lot of trouble with guys who have real good TDD and can srike.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Perfect example of why weightclasses exist. Wasn't he hospitalized with brain swelling after the first Malykhin fight?
Click to expand...


When he was scheduled to fight him again I thought "wow what a badass for signing up to get in there with him again"

but then in the 2nd fight you could see how apprehensive he was in there
 
Good signing. Should be one of those guys who get top 10 opponents from the beginning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
UFC fights to make after UFC 304 Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
1
Views
436
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,023
Messages
56,233,522
Members
175,118
Latest member
wheelie11134

Share this page

Back
Top