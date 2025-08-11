Substance Abuse
The deal, according to a news release from the UFC and Skydance Corporation, which owns Paramount, is for $7.7 billion over seven years. The UFC's 13 annual pay-per-view events, plus 30 additional Fight Night events, will stream on Paramount+, its streaming platform. Additional events will be broadcast live on CBS, as well, which is Paramount's flagship network.
The days of UFC consumers purchasing pay-per-view events – which currently clock in at $79.99 each – will be over, at least for U.S.-based customers. A Paramount+ subscription ranges from $7.99 a month in the U.S. to $12.99 a month for plans without ads and that include Showtime. Discounts are available for annual subscriptions.
Paramount did not announce what pricing plans it has for when the UFC's deal starts, or if pricing will remain the same.
"This shift in distribution strategy will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and provide an important catalyst for driving engagement and further subscriber growth for Paramount+," the company said in a release, adding that it will look at the UFC's non-U.S. broadcast deals when they become available.
To put the $1.1 billion annual revenue from Paramount to the UFC in perspective when it comes to broadcast rights, the NFL's current media rights deal is for around $10 billion a year spread out over several companies. That's an all-time record number, and the UFC's deal isn't remotely in that stratosphere.
But it does, however, approach the media rights deals of leagues like the NBA, which reportedly is worth north of $2.5 billion a year, and Major League Baseball, which earns around $1.5 billion annually for broadcast rights.
UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement on social media that the deal makes the UFC "amongst the biggest sports in the world."
