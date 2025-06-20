News UFC signs 11-1 Shem Rock from OKTAGON

Czech MMA on the rise!
Shem Rock s a British-Irish MMA fighter known for his dynamic grappling and remarkable life story. Born on November 5, 1993, he stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and fights in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. His professional record is 11 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with most of his victories coming by submission—particularly rear-naked chokes—demonstrating his high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills.


Background and Personal Journey
Rock grew up in Liverpool and had a troubled youth, often in trouble with the law. In 2014, at age 20, he was accused of a violent crime he insisted he did not commit. Fearing wrongful imprisonment, he fled the UK and spent seven years on the run, primarily in Malaysia, where he discovered MMA and began training intensely. His natural talent led him to compete in Asian MMA circuits and reality TV shows.


In 2021, Rock was arrested in Belfast and spent six months on remand before being acquitted in a trial that lasted less than 20 minutes, clearing his name. This allowed him to focus fully on his MMA career.


Fighting Style and Career Highlights

  • Shem Rock is a submission specialist, with 9 of his 11 wins (as of 2024) coming by submission, mostly in the first round.
  • He trains at Next Generation MMA Liverpool alongside notable fighters like Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.
  • Recent wins include victories over Attila Korkmaz, Jaroslav Pokorny and Stefano Catacoli, with several finishes by rear-naked choke in the first round.




Fans of trashtalk will be very happy for this signing... :D
 
Remember this guy when he first moved to Asia.

Story is suspect as fuck, but whatever.

Didn't Darren Till basically do something similar, ending up training in Brazil to escape gangs?

Similar vibe, different details like.
 
Dude ran for 7 years only to be acquitted in a 20min trial ?

<Grimes01>

Oh he’s a lanklet too, don’t think can get down with this guy
Not a fan of Lanklets in the lower weight classes
All the best to him though
 
Neck&Neck said:
Dude ran for 7 years only to be acquitted in a 20min trial ?

<Grimes01>

Oh he's a lanklet too, don't think can get down with this guy
Not a fan of Lanklets in the lower weight classes
All the best to him though
I personally dont really like his personality, but i think he will find lot of fans in UFC due to his personality... :D





 
What’s up with these fighters being in their early 30’s with only 10 fights. Unless he pulls the Buckley or Holland and fights 12x in a few years time and experience is going to really hinder him.
 
