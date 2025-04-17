UFC should stop this silly and childish revenge against Arman Tsarukyan

Mar 2, 2025
UFC taking away the title fight from a fighter who got injured is not good. In a sport where the nature of training is to fight, this can happen to anyone. I don't think it's fair for an athlete to be punished for getting injured. The ones who should be punished are fighters who run away from fights. They are delaying Tsarukyan's career and category, today he is the true number 1 contender. What is your opinion on this?
 
Even if it is to punish Arman, it punishes Islam too. Look at the situation he's in now where he can fight another FW, or sit out for a while, or try to see where WW goes, and it's just lose-lose-lose all around
 
WAS he injured tho?
Dana and the UFC obviously didn't believe it. Usually if a fighter is actually injured the UFC will publicly acknowledge that, that never happened with Arman.

He was trying to save face off of a bad weight cut and yes, he is being punished/made an example of. Whether they should be doing that can be debated.
 
UFC taking away the title fight from a fighter who got injured is not good. In a sport where the nature of training is to fight, this can happen to anyone. I don't think it's fair that an athlete should be punished for getting injured. The ones who should be punished are fighters who run away from fights. They're delaying Tsarukyan's career, since he's the real number one contender today. What's your opinion on this?
Agree 100%.

He’s the clear, deserving contender at 155. There isn’t a more interesting matchup for Islam at the moment. When we finally see a fresh face enter that ridiculously hermetic top 5, this shit happens and these childish games are being played.

Islam needs someone worthy of a title shot for his next defense, and this division might be great at the moment, but the reality is that a huge shift is coming as many major retirements are right around the corner…Poirier, Gaethje, Chandler…they’re all clear on that.

Oliveira, Hooker and Gamrot are also in their mid 30s and certainly not getting any younger. These guys are the present of the division, soon to be its past.

Arman is the present of the division, soon to be its future. Shitting on him is short-sighted as fuck imho.
 
He wasn't injured. He couldn't make weight and faked an injury, then posted like a week later that he was already back in the gym. Dude hasn't weighed in at 155 in 6 years, has missed weight with even the extra pound allowed, and the one time he had to make 155, he pulled out the day before, and also turned down multiple other offers to fight Islam, including last summer when they called Poirier after Arman turned it down.

No reason the UFC should risk giving it right back to him after he wrecked a main event until he proves he can make championship weight.
 
Khamzat is a worse offender than Arman.

I'll assume if Arman doesn't get a title shot soon that any talk of Khamzat getting one is 'agent talk'.
Khamzat not only almost single handedly ruined an event, he kept making ruckeses at multiple events in a row.

Unless the stories of him faking it are true, this is really overblown because people don't like him. He is not the first person to pull out of a title fight and there are some people who said he never deserves one again.
Barao fell in the bathroom and had to be replaced the day before, still got the rematch as soon as he was ready.
 
Even if it is to punish Arman, it punishes Islam too. Look at the situation he's in now where he can fight another FW, or sit out for a while, or try to see where WW goes, and it's just lose-lose-lose all around
Good point, man.

One reason Kamaru Usman will never be a serious GOAT contender at 170 is because of the strength of opposition and far too many rematches.

Better booking could have drawn Usman closer to GSP. Whether it's the UFC matchmakers entirely at fault or whether Ali was complicit isn't clear. Somebody should have been pushing for a stronger schedule though.
 
Even if it is to punish Arman, it punishes Islam too. Look at the situation he's in now where he can fight another FW, or sit out for a while, or try to see where WW goes, and it's just lose-lose-lose all around
/thread
 
UFC taking away the title fight from a fighter who got injured is not good. In a sport where the nature of training is to fight, this can happen to anyone. I don't think it's fair for an athlete to be punished for getting injured. The ones who should be punished are fighters who run away from fights. They are delaying Tsarukyan's career and category, today he is the true number 1 contender. What is your opinion on this?
Did confirmed details ever come out?

I suspected that the issue was not Arman being injured (or having weight issues) but that he and his team hid the details from the UFC for some time until it became obvious he would not be able to fight, leaving the UFC to scramble to find a replacement.
 
I don’t give a shit about Arman not fighting when the champ equally is sitting on his ass not fighting. That’s the real story.

For “some reason” Islam fans think Arman needing another fight means Islam just gets to sit around doing fuck all. He has like 4 other contenders to fight while Arman apparently has to try to re-earn a title shot.

We all know he’s going to wait until his contenders are finally matched up against one another and then suddenly announce he can fight one of the winners 6 weeks later or they’ll have to wait another 9 months if they refuse. One of them with nothing to lose will probably accept and Islam gets another layup instead of simply fighting his #1 contender.

It’s beyond tiresome. I hope JDM somehow beats Belal and Islam conveniently moves up for his cherry-picked WW title shot and we can finally be done with Islam’s bullshit reign at LW.
 
Even if it is to punish Arman, it punishes Islam too. Look at the situation he's in now where he can fight another FW, or sit out for a while, or try to see where WW goes, and it's just lose-lose-lose all around
lol at pretending Islam was ever fighting this summer dude
 
Disagree. Arman pulled out with a weak excuse of "back pain" which he didn't immediately disclose to the UFC, but waited until the last minute to pull out.

From everything I've seen/read surrounding this, there seems to be a strong indication that he was having a bad weight cut. If he pulled out because he didn't want to have a bad cut and fight drained, or miss weight and suffer the consequences, then he deserves to be permanently banned from getting another title shot ever.
 
It would fix a lot of issues in the LW division if they rebook Islam-Arman for june since the #1 contender logjam would be fixed and then Ilia could fight charles
 
Khamzat is a worse offender than Arman.

I'll assume if Arman doesn't get a title shot soon that any talk of Khamzat getting one is 'agent talk'.
Khamzat is a worse offender than Arman.

I'll assume if Arman doesn't get a title shot soon that any talk of Khamzat getting one is 'agent talk'.
How is Khamzat a worse offender? When was he booked for a title bout that he
didn’t show up to? Yes he got pulled of bouts, but it’s not he like demanded a title shot. It’s not same situation. Khamzat had to prove himself he could make it to a contender fight, not a title and he did against Whitaker. Now if Khamzat doesn’t make it to bout with Dricus, then I could agree with you but this hasn’t occurred.
 
