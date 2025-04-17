UFC should stop this silly and childish revenge against Arman Tsarukyan

Dark Lord
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2025
- Messages
- 102
- Reaction score
- 155
UFC taking away the title fight from a fighter who got injured is not good. In a sport where the nature of training is to fight, this can happen to anyone. I don't think it's fair for an athlete to be punished for getting injured. The ones who should be punished are fighters who run away from fights. They are delaying Tsarukyan's career and category, today he is the true number 1 contender. What is your opinion on this?