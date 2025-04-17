UFC should stop this silly and childish revenge against Arman Tsarukyan

I don’t give a shit about Arman not fighting when the champ equally is sitting on his ass not fighting. That’s the real story.



For “some reason” Islam fans think Arman needing another fight means Islam just gets to sit around doing fuck all. He has like 4 other contenders to fight while Arman apparently has to try to re-earn a title shot.



We all know he’s going to wait until his contenders are finally matched up against one another and then suddenly announce he can fight one of the winners 6 weeks later or they’ll have to wait another 9 months if they refuse. One of them with nothing to lose will probably accept and Islam gets another layup instead of simply fighting his #1 contender.



It’s beyond tiresome. I hope JDM somehow beats Belal and Islam conveniently moves up for his cherry-picked WW title shot and we can finally be done with Islam’s bullshit reign at LW.