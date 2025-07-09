UFC should shut down 135+ WMMA after nunes vs harrison

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
2,099
Reaction score
5,043
This will be the last fight for both as Kayla can't continue to make 135. After this fight the division is left with people like Pena, kate vierra and raquel darian.

Just shut down the division and focus on 125 and under. The only remaining BW that is marketable is pena and that is mainly because she is a mouth piece. So maybe keep her around to do color commentating when DC, Bisping, cruz or felder need a break. Or just send her over to the sister wwe company.

It's time to shut this division down. Very similar to the state of flw when cejudo fought dj.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
It's time to shut this division down. Very similar to the state of flw when cejudo fought dj.
Click to expand...


fuck-you-fuck-off.gif
 
It's going to be interesting to see what Dana does.

I do believe Nunes vs Harrison will be at 145 pounds. I'm sure they'd both gladly agree to that weight.
 
I agree, I dont want to see WBW anymore I'd rather see atom weight and I know most people dont care for WMMA at all, but for me it's just womans bantamweight specifically i dont like. Fly and straw are good.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
It's going to be interesting to see what Dana does.

I do believe Nunes vs Harrison will be at 145 pounds. I'm sure they'd both gladly agree to that weight.
Click to expand...
I doubt it TBH.


First of all, the WBW title is what they would be competing for. Kayla Harrison is the champion of that division.

Secondly, Nunes can make 135 much easier than Harrison can. It seems very unlikely that she would give up that advantage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arm Barbarian
Mighty Mouse : Kayla Harrison fighting Amanda Nunes is a "very bad idea."
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Gigacardio
Gigacardio
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 316: 6.7 11:30pm ET Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison
Replies
8
Views
161
emog2
emog2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,504
Messages
57,535,962
Members
175,741
Latest member
darealearth

Share this page

Back
Top