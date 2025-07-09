UFC should shut down 135+ WMMA after nunes vs harrison

ArtardFiesta
This will be the last fight for both as Kayla can't continue to make 135. After this fight the division is left with people like Pena, kate vierra and raquel darian.
Just shut down the division and focus on 125 and under. The only remaining BW that is marketable is pena and that is mainly because she is a mouth piece. So maybe keep her around to do color commentating when DC, Bisping, cruz or felder need a break. Or just send her over to the sister wwe company.
It's time to shut this division down. Very similar to the state of flw when cejudo fought dj.
