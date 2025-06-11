UFC should match the 2 divas up together

Rank Squatter Justin Gaethje refuses to fight anyone else unless it is for the title. He has turned down the fight with Paddy. He is threatening retirement.



Mr Self Sabotage Arman Tsarukyan turned down Islam twice. He then pulled out last minute before his fight with islam. He has turned down fights with Beniel and Gamrot.



Solution just have them fight each other for the next title shot. if they refuse to sign strip them from the rankings and announce Paddy vs Hooker for the next title. Dan is back training, his career is almost done with his injury but he has always fought regardless and will take the fight.



it will be no lose for the UFC. Gaethje is already saying he is retiring and arman is a boring lnp fighter who we were only excited about because it was a non 145 pound fighter or can islam would be facing.



The state of this division with people ducking islam and all the rank squating you almost have to have Ilia win to spice it up again.