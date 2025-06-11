UFC should match the 2 divas up together

Rank Squatter Justin Gaethje refuses to fight anyone else unless it is for the title. He has turned down the fight with Paddy. He is threatening retirement.

Mr Self Sabotage Arman Tsarukyan turned down Islam twice. He then pulled out last minute before his fight with islam. He has turned down fights with Beniel and Gamrot.

Solution just have them fight each other for the next title shot. if they refuse to sign strip them from the rankings and announce Paddy vs Hooker for the next title. Dan is back training, his career is almost done with his injury but he has always fought regardless and will take the fight.

it will be no lose for the UFC. Gaethje is already saying he is retiring and arman is a boring lnp fighter who we were only excited about because it was a non 145 pound fighter or can islam would be facing.

The state of this division with people ducking islam and all the rank squating you almost have to have Ilia win to spice it up again.
 
I was going to say out that fight as the domain vs illa and charles but I just checked and that fight is in a couple weeks. Wtf I don't keep up with shit anymore
 
Great idea. Gaethje will never ever take it tho.

At this point try to mute Gaethje with a Paddy fight and if it doesn't work screw it do Arman Vs Paddy
 
I can understand what Justin is getting at but unfortunately, when you're threatening retirement if you don't get your way you've just shown your hand that you're obviously considering retirement soon which in turn makes even less sense to put him in a championship fight.
 
Yeah the previous excuses were the guys below them have no "names". Paddy seems to be entering his prime and tons of visibility. It's impressive how long LW managed to keep a ranking circle with the same 5 guys for so long. It's hilarious how when they fought outside that circle how entitled they acted like they just did the biggest favor.
 
iono fam mi cyaa 4give Justin's hypocrisy 💯🦛✝️

bro was chattin' bare tingz aboot slap Saiyan ting mad dangerous an' stupid "wHaT I dO iS a SkiLL"

like bro di Max fight alone was 20 slap fights worth a damage an' mi doubt yuh was smart an' use pool noodle fi train defense
 
