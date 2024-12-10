UFC should implement this deterrent from FAME to punish fighters who miss weight

Were the UFC to implement FAME MMA's new punishment for missing weight - allowing your opponent to have an elderly relative fight with them in the cage - which offspring and parents duos would you like to see take on an opponent and who would that be?
The Chris and his Dad to taking on serial weight-misser Yoel Romero would be a good one, as would Ronda and her mum vs Holly Holm.
