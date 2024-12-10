UFC should implement this deterrent from FAME to punish fighters who miss weight

S

stiltfoxx

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 14, 2005
Messages
33
Reaction score
51
Were the UFC to implement FAME MMA's new punishment for missing weight - allowing your opponent to have an elderly relative fight with them in the cage - which offspring and parents duos would you like to see take on an opponent and who would that be?



The Chris and his Dad to taking on serial weight-misser Yoel Romero would be a good one, as would Ronda and her mum vs Holly Holm.
 
I like the rule some promotions have where the fighter who missed weight loses a point. I think you could improve it by scaling points depending on how bad the miss was.

The downside to this is I suppose you could argue that if someone starts 2 points down because they missed weight then the guy that made it could have to deal with a heavier guy that has to finish him to win.
 
10% fine of payment to be given to opponent for every pound they are over
 
BAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,284
Messages
56,637,809
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top