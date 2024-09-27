UFC Should Give Conor Any Fight He Asks For

He’ll lose them anyways. Conor has 2 fights left on his UFC contract. He rambled on about what’s next and he’s recently been talking about being a free agent and seeing where that takes him.

On his recent live stream he called out and asked for Belal Muhammad. He’s not winning that fight.
If he pushes for the lightweight title, let him. He won’t win.

We know the UFC likes to give fighters their hardest fight ever as their farewell. Let him.
 
conor wanted chandler. it looks like the problem isn’t what he wants, it’s that he isn’t able to fight.
 
I think McG stands a good chance of losing to Shevchenko' or Weili Zhang at this point.
Certainly if they could get past rd1 the little Irishman would be exhausted, both women have a good chance to grapplefuck him.
 
UFC should completely cut ties with Conor. Not like they can get him to fight anyone.
 
conor wanted chandler. it looks like the problem isn’t what he wants, it’s that he isn’t able to fight.
He stalled too long and Chandler’s booked. I think even Chandler has a good shot of beating him too.
 
Aldo 2
It might be good, but Aldo retired and it’s too late. The only thing on fans’ minds are those 13 seconds when it comes to that fight. It needs to appeal to the casual viewer as well and I don’t think they’d care much for that rematch.
 
