UFC Should Give Conor Any Fight He Asks For

He’ll lose them anyways. Conor has 2 fights left on his UFC contract. He rambled on about what’s next and he’s recently been talking about being a free agent and seeing where that takes him.



On his recent live stream he called out and asked for Belal Muhammad. He’s not winning that fight.

If he pushes for the lightweight title, let him. He won’t win.



We know the UFC likes to give fighters their hardest fight ever as their farewell. Let him.