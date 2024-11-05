UFC should be apolitical

Is the UFC as an actual organisation political though? Obviously Dana White and a lot, if not most, of the fighters are but that's kind of separate. Like I'm not aware of the UFC itself donating money to any candidates for example
 
So Dana White isn't the UFC. He is just their current CEO and main promoter.
It appears that you're conflating interviews where he states his own viewpoints.
The same could be said of Microsoft. Bill Gates is a staunch Democrat but that doesn't mean Microsoft is left wing.
 
That's who I run my business. No opinions on politics or religion.
 
Gilday said:
Is the UFC as an actual organisation political though? Obviously Dana White and a lot, if not most, of the fighters are but that's kind of separate. Like I'm not aware of the UFC itself donating money to any candidates for example
Click to expand...
Dana keeps inviting Trump to watch fights.
 
ninja boot said:
So Dana White isn't the UFC. He is just their current CEO and main promoter.
It appears that you're conflating interviews where he states his own viewpoints.
The same could be said of Microsoft. Bill Gates is a staunch Democrat but that doesn't mean Microsoft is left wing.
Click to expand...
But Dana keeps inviting Trump to watch fights, showing him on the big screen, as implicitly the UFC is pro-Trump.
 
Ser das Trevas said:
But Dana keeps inviting Trump to watch fights, showing him on the big screen, as if implicitly showing that the UFC is pro-Trump.
Click to expand...
That's just what friends do... they promote and help elevate their buddies.
I mean the guy is a former President in the running for the current spot. Not notable enough to give special mention to?
Taylor Swift is the face of the NFL when you watch Chiefs games and gets fawned over like she is a walking god and her only connection to the game is dating a player. But based on her popularity Its expected as some fans seem to enjoy it.
Try caring a little less and you'll enjoy things a little more
 
Idk if UFC the entity does, lots of sports try to get a former president to appear at a game, match, etc. Trump is probably the only one willing to do UFC. I could be wrong.

Dana clearly does though, and others like Colby.
 
I mean, Dana has publicity supported Trump, but the company has supported left leaning causes as well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Rumored Conor McGregor has (allegedly) been knocked out in sparring just before the UFC 303 presser.
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
4K
Adamant
Adamant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,533
Messages
56,458,603
Members
175,232
Latest member
cold_spring_harbor

Share this page

Back
Top