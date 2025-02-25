  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ufc Seattle - A fans perspective

So I made the three hour trip to Seattle past weekend and this is how it went

Got ready around 10 and left at 11 to pick up a friend. There was a little traffic but we checked in to our hotel around 230. We started walking to venue about 1 mile away around 3 and got poured on by the weather

We missed the first two fights, a ko and tko. We arrived right before the Vanderford fight. The place was pretty packed and loud the whole time! 7 finishes in the prelims and we caught 5. Simon and Cutelaba were electric as hell and we were pretty bummed out Fili lost

We paid about $250 a seat and were pretty high up. Most the action needed the big screen to double check and a lot of ground work was rudimentary live. Still it was very exciting and the crowd participation was unmatched. I've been to 3 including this one, Nog vs Couture and Lineker vs Dodson. This was definitely the liveliest one I've been to and our neighboring fans were awesome too

Main card was a little less finishy but it was great seeing Jean Silva. Hernandez vs Allin was a sloppy grapplefest but still very fun to see. Main event was a wet part, very unfortunate. But the whole event was definitely worthwhile!

Cliffs: Avoid drinks and food if you can, drinks start at $20 a pop. Merch also sucks. I bought a Venum hoodie for $150. Seats matter but it's still awesome. Crowd participation is everything!
 
Seeing a live event is a must for a fan. I'm glad I did it a few times. The prices are too crazy atm for me to feel it's worthwhile.

Watching from home is incredibly effective
 
Good shit. I don’t know about that $150 for the Venum hoodie though. I think that’s way too much for a North Face or Columbia jacket let alone a Venum hoodie.
 
Yeah it was a very geeky/impulsive choice. It's the black and gold one with ufc/venum/crypto logos. Great material, deep pockets and hood. It was like buying one of those dorky replica belts that. Event and merch prices are awful but it's still pretty cool
 
