Ufc Seattle - A fans perspective

So I made the three hour trip to Seattle past weekend and this is how it went



Got ready around 10 and left at 11 to pick up a friend. There was a little traffic but we checked in to our hotel around 230. We started walking to venue about 1 mile away around 3 and got poured on by the weather



We missed the first two fights, a ko and tko. We arrived right before the Vanderford fight. The place was pretty packed and loud the whole time! 7 finishes in the prelims and we caught 5. Simon and Cutelaba were electric as hell and we were pretty bummed out Fili lost



We paid about $250 a seat and were pretty high up. Most the action needed the big screen to double check and a lot of ground work was rudimentary live. Still it was very exciting and the crowd participation was unmatched. I've been to 3 including this one, Nog vs Couture and Lineker vs Dodson. This was definitely the liveliest one I've been to and our neighboring fans were awesome too



Main card was a little less finishy but it was great seeing Jean Silva. Hernandez vs Allin was a sloppy grapplefest but still very fun to see. Main event was a wet part, very unfortunate. But the whole event was definitely worthwhile!



Cliffs: Avoid drinks and food if you can, drinks start at $20 a pop. Merch also sucks. I bought a Venum hoodie for $150. Seats matter but it's still awesome. Crowd participation is everything!