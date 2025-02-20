Ufc`s lightweight division

Let's unpack this.



Champion - Islam Makhachev arguably the p4p best in the sport right now.



1. Arman Tsarukyan very elite, deserved contender.



2. Charles Oliveira...beginning to fall out of his prime I'd assume, already lost to the champ and the current number 1 contender Arman but is still elite.



3. Gaethje...getting old, was violently knocked out by Holloway, will never be a contender again and will retire fairly soon.



4. Poirier....on the verge of retirement, is old and falling out of his prime. Says he will have his last fight this year.



5. Holloway...not a true contender at 155, a true Featherweight. Hasn't had his wrestling tested in a decade and after the outclassing Volk gave him along with Topuria KHTFO I don't think he's ontop of his game anymore.



6. Dan Hooker...is this a fucking joke? Best division in the sport and Hooker is 6th? Not a top 20 caliber talent.



7. Chandler is like 2-4 in the UFC and pushing 38 years old...probably loses to Pimblett. Guy hasn't improved as a fighter in like 12 years....hes just getting older, chinnier and gassing quicker.



8. Gamrot...scrappy fighter, endless gas tank, great takedowns but somehow bad top control. Lacks any power standing, he's a world class guy but clearly not contender potential.



9. Beneil Dariush ....old, has absolutely no chin left at this point, has a lot of basic fundamental issues with his game.



10. Moicano....never was elite at 155, also someone I don't think is a top 20 caliber talent..



Not a lot of rising prospects or stars at 155 either. I think the division is a lot worse than 135 but overall most divisions in the UFC are shallow and lack the ability to form meaningful contenders.