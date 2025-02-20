  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ufc`s lightweight division

Is fkn stacked especially with the addition of topuria I hope Islam doesn't go up to WW just yet there's a bunch of fun fights for him

Screenshot_20250220-011234~2.png

Best division in the UFC? Top 2-3 for sure
 
Let's unpack this.

Champion - Islam Makhachev arguably the p4p best in the sport right now.

1. Arman Tsarukyan very elite, deserved contender.

2. Charles Oliveira...beginning to fall out of his prime I'd assume, already lost to the champ and the current number 1 contender Arman but is still elite.

3. Gaethje...getting old, was violently knocked out by Holloway, will never be a contender again and will retire fairly soon.

4. Poirier....on the verge of retirement, is old and falling out of his prime. Says he will have his last fight this year.

5. Holloway...not a true contender at 155, a true Featherweight. Hasn't had his wrestling tested in a decade and after the outclassing Volk gave him along with Topuria KHTFO I don't think he's ontop of his game anymore.

6. Dan Hooker...is this a fucking joke? Best division in the sport and Hooker is 6th? Not a top 20 caliber talent.

7. Chandler is like 2-4 in the UFC and pushing 38 years old...probably loses to Pimblett. Guy hasn't improved as a fighter in like 12 years....hes just getting older, chinnier and gassing quicker.

8. Gamrot...scrappy fighter, endless gas tank, great takedowns but somehow bad top control. Lacks any power standing, he's a world class guy but clearly not contender potential.

9. Beneil Dariush ....old, has absolutely no chin left at this point, has a lot of basic fundamental issues with his game.

10. Moicano....never was elite at 155, also someone I don't think is a top 20 caliber talent..

Not a lot of rising prospects or stars at 155 either. I think the division is a lot worse than 135 but overall most divisions in the UFC are shallow and lack the ability to form meaningful contenders.
 
Max Holloway is definitely a real contender. He destroyed someone who was a perennial contender for years.
 
LW is, for years actually, not that deep as it was praised. It lived long from old glory but was mostly a kickboxing division of former featherweights where a few grapplers could plow through.
 
He's a legend and former champ that's had 30 UFC fights, absorbed 2100 significant strikes and was just knocked out badly by Topuria at 145lbs in his last fight. He's also an undersized 155er who's spent most of his career at 145 and only moved up because he could no longer get a title shot vs Volkanovski but went right back down when Volk got dethroned. Also a dude who has had somewhat suspect grappling at 155 who I think Arman and Islam would dominate easily.

We can argue based on opinions and whatnot but I'm not optimistic about Holloway being a contender at 155 and not at all interested with it. I'm giving my opinion here, I think Max is soon to fall off a cliff with his fighting career. He's 1-1 at 155 in the UFC, fought two legends, looked good both times. I think he's about to look old. We need actual new talent in this division, it's a stagnant sludge getting stirred around. We need Vartanyan signed so badly.
 
They got Gaethje ranked over Holloway… the fuck sorta credibility does this possibly have?

Total marketing agenda, cook-the-books bullshit
 
This. I genuinely thought this was a parody thread at first. The LW division has been going downhill for YEARS and is easily the most overrated in the sport.

Also, I genuinely respect that you pointed out that "Holloway hasn't had his wrestling tested in a decade". MMA Math is basically the law for modern day fans but people who have watched over long periods of time know that styles make fights and Holloway could easily get exposed when he's not fighting opponents tailored to his strengths.

I also genuinely laugh at the hype Dan Hooker is getting in modern day. You know your division is bad when a career journeyman is suddenly hyped as a "fresh title challenger". Are these the same people who think Reyes/Santos/Smith were credible challengers for Jones after feasting on some MWs? lol
 
That's why Islam is always fighting fw all the time, division is old news. They need new guys
 
Vastly overrated UFC division and they're riding on "name" value and have been for a while. Going to be woeful if Paddy beats Chandler and ends up getting a title shot.

Losene Keita and Islam Omarov at 155 beat them all.

Makhachev maybe beats Keita a couple of times out of 10 but that's it.
 
