Media UFC Russia released anti-piracy ad with Islam Makhachev

I love that the UFC's only response to pirating is fear mongering lol. Maybe do something to differentiate your platform from streaming sites? Maybe make it cheaper so people are willing to forego streaming at a reasonable rate?

Fucking morons lol. Nope. Leave PPVs at $90 and just wag your finger at people not willing to pay. Now they are going away from PPV but Paramount is making sure to hike up their monthly fee for you to watch UFC. It will probably be a specific package or something that you pay extra for every month. They ain't slick.
 
b63d6468341ace69908889b243e4e85d
 
hector domino said:
I remember Islam(or was it some other Dagi) saying on video that they use Russian link(Piracy). Talk about ironic ad
Edit: it was actually Khabib




someone show this to Dana this evil monster Khabib says he never paid to watch a ufc fight
Click to expand...

islam-makhachev-mma.gif
 
Good thing we are 7 foot 250 lb absolutely shredded Sherdoggers…

We wouldn’t be trapped in Dagestan with Makhachev for 3 years…

He would be trapped in Dagestan with us…
 
Oh It's On. Kabob has detected the foul scent of an outsider horning in on his gym.

When confronted❓ this furinner says "Ali 🐀🪱🐍🪼🦨🐀sent me there."​

<puhlease>


Kabob, with a strong mind similar to Homie, is a badass & they don't play that.. 🤺

Kabib knows Ali's background 🐀🪱❗, possibly suspects foul play.:mad: <WhitmanDefeat>
Kabib don't play that.​


HESPECT (in all caps) for all that he has done - in and out of the cage and his gym.
 
the irony. Russia has/had one of the biggest piracy industry in the world. the other reason why piracy is back on the rise is because of services are shit tier level. piracy all but died when Netflix first came out and there were no ads, no special tiers to get better quality videos etc., now that all the streaming companies are adding ads, paid tier levels and all that shit, piracy is revitalized again.

basically, corporate greed and slothful customer service is what brought back piracy.
 
I don't get it, is the penalty for piracy that you're forced to live in Dagestan for 3 years? because I think that would probably be an effective deterrent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Karate Kid
Belal Muhammad Believes Islam Makhachev Can Finish Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
21
Views
862
Lee Danger
Lee Danger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,616
Messages
58,449,661
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top