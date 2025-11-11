Another UFC missed marketing opportunity. It is obvious that any UFC promotion involving Piracy should star that wild one eyed ginger bullet dude.
Im guessing its as cringey as those "go big or go home " ads to deter movie streams.
Holy shit were they bad.
I remember Islam(or was it some other Dagi) saying on video that they use Russian link(Piracy). Talk about ironic ad
Edit: it was actually Khabib
someone show this to Dana this evil monster Khabib says he never paid to watch a ufc fight
2-3 years? I will finally learn some wrestling.
