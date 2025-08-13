  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC roster is OLD

I count 8 fighters on this weekends PPV card who are 37 years old or older.

UFC needs fresh blood and young stars BADLY.

A lot of divisions have got the top 5 filled with 35 year olds.
This company needs to learn how to build new stars and go back to getting the best from around the world in free agency...
but not when they are already shot and clearly past prime like the wave of Bellator big name (Pitbull, MVP, Chandler)


Screenshot_20250813_134533_Chrome~2.jpg
 
Good thing we still have this young prospect that has the potential to be the first triple champ, and he's only 18

20140204113030_erick_silva.JPG
 
Complaining about Andrade? she has constantly delivered, and thats on the prelims.
 
Damn, they have Edson Barboza on the early prelims behind Green, Meerschaert and Andrade. The biggest highlight reel machine in UFC history.

Battle should also be above them.
 
if it was full of young fighters, someone would be calling this PPV an APEX card, so I think you can't please everybody

and the contender series yesterday was not good tho
 
Atleast the older fights are fighting other old fighters, except GM3 & Elliott.
 
I wrote it and got laughed. There is no talent in MMA, because every athlethic guys go to some other sport.
UFC won't get young talent, because there is no young talent. Other organisation use leftovers after UFC. Oktagon is biggets european promotion and they just signed over 33 yo Bucheda, who was released from UFC, is their former champ and problably future.
KSW is the second biggest promotion and their champ is UFC dropout Phil de Fries who just defeated biggest new polish talent - Arkadiusz Wrzosek, who is 33 himself.
Bellator was dominated by like of Bader.


No sport for young people
 
Is it my imagination though, or has the roster overall, become younger than ever before?
 
Fake news. I'm older than all of those guys.
 
My thoughts exactly, give new guys a chance and people bitch they're no names, throw in recognizable names and people complain they aint some hot prospect on the cusp of a title shot
 
Other than Kevin Holland, they only book these guys twice a year max and it takes a lot of wins to get ranked these days if you are a younger newer fighter.
 
I was half through my school time till the oldest on the card was even born. For me they are all young....
 
