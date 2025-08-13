UFC roster is OLD

jeff7b9
I count 8 fighters on this weekends PPV card who are 37 years old or older.
UFC needs fresh blood and young stars BADLY.
A lot of divisions have got the top 5 filled with 35 year olds.
This company needs to learn how to build new stars and go back to getting the best from around the world in free agency...
but not when they are already shot and clearly past prime like the wave of Bellator big name (Pitbull, MVP, Chandler)
