Canada's had a string of next-big-thing-after-GSP UFC disappointments. First it was Rory, who as soon as he changed his nickname to Red King he started sucking. Ryan Jimmo, 17-1, 7-second KO in his UFC debut....how could that guy turn out to be mediocre? Well, he did. Misha Cirkunov was my personal next big thing, and boy did he go fast from that to really sucking.Mike Malott is only 32 by the way, and only one victory away from being back on track.