News UFC returning to Abu Dhabi for a Fight Night event on August 3rd

Wonder if that means they won’t have the annual Abu Dhabi card in October.
 
Guess Abu Dhabi didn't like the shit show of cancellations and having to pay extra for it so went for a fight night instead.
 
Lol Islam is gonna have one of his title defence in fight night card. He said he wants to defend a couple times this year and we know bathtubbers only fight in Abu Dhabi.
 
We will know who wears the pants in this relationship based on whether or not Islam ends up defending his title on this card
 
Possible main events

- Strickland / Whittaker / Cannonier vs Chimaev

- Royval vs Mokaev

- Rozenstruik vs Gaziev 2
maury-laughing.gif
 
sdpdude9 said:
Wonder if that means they won’t have the annual Abu Dhabi card in October.
They're contractually obligated to hold a major PPV event there, and they just renewed that contract. If anything it means they're expanding and will hold more cards there in the future. The Abu Dhabi Q-anon truthers on sherdog won't like this lol.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
They're still having that, they're just having an annual FN there now too.
moosaev said:
They're contractually obligated to hold a major PPV event there, and they just renewed that contract. If anything it means they're expanding and will hold more cards there in the future. The Abu Dhabi Q-anon truthers on sherdog won't like this lol.
I knew they were obligated to put on events there but didn’t know that it had to be a ppv event. They love that money so no surprise they’d expand there.
 
moosaev said:
They're contractually obligated to hold a major PPV event there, and they just renewed that contract. If anything it means they're expanding and will hold more cards there in the future. The Abu Dhabi Q-anon truthers on sherdog won't like this lol.
probably expanded due to the need to accomodate Chimmy being able to fight 3 times a year there now since his alleged VISA issues

look into it
 
