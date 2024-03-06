Wonder if that means they won’t have the annual Abu Dhabi card in October.
Won't happen, pal. Weird that people have such a problem with itA potential 3-week span of UK/Utah/Abu-Dhabi cards should be excellent. Death to the Apex!
They're still having that, they're just having an annual FN there now too.
Live crowds make for a better product, both in presentation & energy for the fighters.Won't happen, pal. Weird that people have such a problem with it
Possible main events
- Strickland / Whittaker / Cannonier vs Chimaev
- Royval vs Mokaev
I hopeA potential 3-week span of UK/Utah/Abu-Dhabi cards should be excellent. Death to the Apex!