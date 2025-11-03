Media UFC releases first statement on Dulgarian betting scandal

"Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events. Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1. We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport.”
Not a fan of sports gambling.

I have seen first hand how gambling addiction can ruin lives, and I highly doubt that I am in any sort of unique situation in saying that.

Gambling being shoveled down everyone's throat at every possible turn is peak human greed.

Everyone knows what's up and no one cares because it is profitable... so if you are providing an avenue for people to ruin their lives, eh.. who gives a fuck if it makes money, right?
 
UFC shills complained about Pride being fixed.
 
"The integrity of our sport" - LOL
 
