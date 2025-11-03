Media UFC releases first statement on betting scandal, NSAC withholding Dulgarian's fight purse

"Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events. Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1. We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport.”
NSAC withholds Dulgarian's fight purse:

 
Not a fan of sports gambling.

I have seen first hand how gambling addiction can ruin lives, and I highly doubt that I am in any sort of unique situation in saying that.

Gambling being shoveled down everyone's throat at every possible turn is peak human greed.

Everyone knows what's up and no one cares because it is profitable... so if you are providing an avenue for people to ruin their lives, eh.. who gives a fuck if it makes money, right?
 
It's INSANE how acceptable sports gambling has become in society. Not only now highly accepted, but highly promoted.

Gross.

Lost a lot of respect for GSP for shilling out to that shit.

Look at this fucking ad......rofl, are you kidding me?

 
jsbx45 said:
"The integrity of our sport" - LOL
This shit always gets me too, lol

"Oh you mean the sport where we lock the barefoot athletes in a cage so they can try to put each other to sleep for our entertainment?"

There's glory and prestige sure, but integrity seems a bit out of place.
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
They’re gonna just have to have some solid refs too going forward that aren’t afraid to stand em up during a sub. One that needs 3-4 way late shots to make sure the fighters aren’t faking the action..
I like this, make them take 3-4 extra shots to make sure they're not pretending.
 
