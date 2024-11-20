I thought the APEX wasn't supposed to be usable for a bit due to renovations. Chicago is never going to get another card at this rate.UFC sent this out tonight. 4 Apex cards in 3 months plus two more Fight Night with location yet to be confirmed. So much for less Apex. Hopefully the renovated Apex will allow a moderately sized crowd to attend.
Didn't they say they were done with the Apex in 2025?
Bald Goof did say Chicago and Japan were on the list of markets they’re returning to next year, so fingers crossed
They've never said they would ever be "done" with it lol. They are just going to reduce the amount of cards with it slowly & get back on the road a little more. I think it has its place.
So who’s Tom fighting on Mar 22nd
Aspinall is not fighting on a Fight Night card lol. It'll most likely be headlined by either Arnold Allen or Paddy Pimblett.