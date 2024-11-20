  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News UFC releases 2025 events announcement for first 3 months, features 4 Apex cards with more possible

UFC sent this out tonight. 4 Apex cards in 3 months plus two more Fight Night with location yet to be confirmed. So much for less Apex. Hopefully the renovated Apex will allow a moderately sized crowd to attend.

1.NL_Q1Schedule_1600x2160.jpg
 
I thought the APEX wasn't supposed to be usable for a bit due to renovations. Chicago is never going to get another card at this rate.
 
Bald Goof did say Chicago and Japan were on the list of markets they’re returning to next year, so fingers crossed
 
Didn't they say they were done with the Apex in 2025?
 
They've never said they would ever be "done" with it lol. They are just going to reduce the amount of cards with it slowly & get back on the road a little more. I think it has its place.
 
It's place is SHIT
 
:(
 
Aspinall is not fighting on a Fight Night card lol. It'll most likely be headlined by either Arnold Allen or Paddy Pimblett.

edit: or Leon Edwards.
 
Moicano vs Pimblett in London would be fire!

Moicano ruling over Europe, spreading violence and words of freedom
 
