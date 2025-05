PrideNverDies said: I didn't see a thread on this yet. Vakhitov is fighting Rico in kickboxing in June probably as a retirement fight and apparently UFC didn't pay Vakhitov what he was worth as a former champion who beat Alex, just the same crappy contract they give any noob on Contender series. Man this era of UFC sucks. Fuck power slap and influencers Click to expand...

How much would you pay him to fight for your company, in MMA given what you have already skills in his MMA bouts?UFC is isn’t run by Scott Coker, they’re not going to pay him 500k because he beat Alex that ones time.Remember when y’all people were crying about UFC not getting Cedric Doumbe? how’s that working out for him signing with the PFL?You have to use your brain sometimes and be realistic instead of your emotional hate. Valhitov took the better deal in a better legacy fight for him in a sport he is more comfortable in. The UFC isn’t going to give him outrageous contract and based on what we seen in his contender bouts i don’t blame them.