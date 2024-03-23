UFC, plaintiffs settle class-action suits for $335M TKO Holdings, the UFC's parent company, has reached a $335 million settlement in a pair of class action antitrust lawsuits filed by fighters seeking better pay.

As a Sherdog regular I was surprised to hear about this from an outside source.Details beyond the settlement sum seem vety6 hard to come by but sounds like good news for fighters as their contracts were obviously contrary to free market principles.Any ideas how this will change things going forward??