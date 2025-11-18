News UFC Rankings Update: Makhachev is once again the P4P King

Nothing negative stands out too much imo. I think JDM should've dropped even further in the P4P rankings though, also I think Zhang still has a strong argument to be higher than Harrison in the women's P4P rankings.
 
How is Umar not top even top 15? Was beating #3 p4p Merab before he broke his hand and only lost 48-47.

He's clearly more skilled than most guys in the top 15.
 
Joinho10 said:
Paddy Pimblett is somehow a top 5 LW now and honestly that tells you everything you need to know about the state of the LW division.
Meanwhile WW which was dull for years suddenly looks like a sharktank full of exciting fighters.
Chandler was #7 when Pimblett beat him, they've gradually raised Pimblett even higher than that since the fight happened lol.
 
Weird double standard to have Shavkat above Garry despite his innactivity because of their head to head, but not Garry above Prates.

Any way the weirdest thing about this update is that Kai Kara France has been removed from the flyweight rankings for some reason, any clue as to why ?
 
TheNewGame said:
How is Umar not top even top 15? Was beating #3 p4p Merab before he broke his hand and only lost 48-47.

He's clearly more skilled than most guys in the top 15.
the UFC p4p rankings are basically just rankings of current and recent champions. If it really was a ranking of the most skilled fighter in the promotion regardless of weight, there wouldn't be anybody from 185 pound and above on the list.
 
Prazeres said:
Any way the weirdest thing about this update is that Kai Kara France has been removed from the flyweight rankings for some reason, any clue as to why ?
Did those bloggers and FM radio stations really forget to rank him? 😂

When does this all finally switch to Meta rankings?
 
svmr_db said:
2 wins in the last 5 years, yes he should.

svmr_db said:
2 wins in the last 5 years, yes he should.
Honestly, Colby and Gilbert shouldn't be in the WW rankings anymore, at all. Too old, too washed and the wins that they do have aren't good at all.
Colby beat Woodley when Woodley was declining bad and was 38.
Same goes for Masvidal. He was 38 when he lost to Burns and 37 when he lost to Colby. And that's with so much mileage.

Also, Burns has one good win in his last eight fights and that's Neil Magny.
 
Flatlining Oliveira is a better win than blanketing JDM. Not to diminish JDM as a fighter, but Oliveira is just more established and proven, and the manner at which he was dispatched makes it more impressive.
 
Maybe KKF needs to re-sign?

It's not too strange that Prates leapfrogged Garry but Garry is still below Shavkat, it's just reflective of the stupid booking they do. Garry fought backwards off his loss, as should be incentivized in our fighters, but that kind of win doesn't put you up the rankings. Meanwhile, Prates off his loss gets a gift-wrapped booking upwards against Leon, which you have to reward heavily in the rankings upon winning.

Weird also seeing that the comain and main were both champs who vacated their belt and division to challenge up. So Islam gets ranked at WW and removed from LW, but instead of Zhang getting placed at Fly, they just keep her at SW, and drop her a spot
 
Marko Polo said:
Flatlining Oliveira is a better win than blanketing JDM. Not to diminish JDM as a fighter, but Oliveira is just more established and proven, and the manner at which he was dispatched makes it more impressive.
True. If Islam really wants to claim he's better than Ilia, then let's see how HE does against a guy like Oliveira
 
Marko Polo said:
Flatlining Oliveira is a better win than blanketing JDM. Not to diminish JDM as a fighter, but Oliveira is just more established and proven, and the manner at which he was dispatched makes it more impressive.
Islam hasn't lost since he submitted Charles.
 
