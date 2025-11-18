Shay Brennan
What are your thoughts on the updated UFC rankings?
Paddy Pimblett is somehow a top 5 LW now and honestly that tells you everything you need to know about the state of the LW division.
Meanwhile WW which was dull for years suddenly looks like a sharktank full of exciting fighters.
Colby shouldn't be this low
the UFC p4p rankings are basically just rankings of current and recent champions. If it really was a ranking of the most skilled fighter in the promotion regardless of weight, there wouldn't be anybody from 185 pound and above on the list.How is Umar not top even top 15? Was beating #3 p4p Merab before he broke his hand and only lost 48-47.
He's clearly more skilled than most guys in the top 15.
Any way the weirdest thing about this update is that Kai Kara France has been removed from the flyweight rankings for some reason, any clue as to why ?
2 wins in the last 5 years, yes he should.
Honestly, Colby and Gilbert shouldn't be in the WW rankings anymore, at all. Too old, too washed and the wins that they do have aren't good at all.
True. If Islam really wants to claim he's better than Ilia, then let's see how HE does against a guy like OliveiraFlatlining Oliveira is a better win than blanketing JDM. Not to diminish JDM as a fighter, but Oliveira is just more established and proven, and the manner at which he was dispatched makes it more impressive.
Islam hasn't lost since he submitted Charles.Flatlining Oliveira is a better win than blanketing JDM. Not to diminish JDM as a fighter, but Oliveira is just more established and proven, and the manner at which he was dispatched makes it more impressive.