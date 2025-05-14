UFC Rankings finally updated on ufc.com

TITS
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 27,501
- Reaction score
- 22,624
No idea why it takes a day or two longer on the US site than everywhere else, but still something looks off with it, so I took a screenshot. Can anyone tell me what's wrong with this picture? (HINT: It's not Jon Jones)
P.S. I cropped out the P4P rankings because they're not real rankings, also removed the WMMA rankings because no one cares about them.
P.S. I cropped out the P4P rankings because they're not real rankings, also removed the WMMA rankings because no one cares about them.