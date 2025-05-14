UFC Rankings finally updated on ufc.com

No idea why it takes a day or two longer on the US site than everywhere else, but still something looks off with it, so I took a screenshot. Can anyone tell me what's wrong with this picture? (HINT: It's not Jon Jones)

Screenshot 2025-05-14 at 09-00-36 UFC Rankings Division Rankings P4P rankings UFC Champions UF...jpg
 
Wait. Lopes lost to Evloev. Then goes on to fight for the title over him and is coming off a loss to Volk and is STILL ahead of Evloev on the rankings?

What has Lopes done to merit remaining ranked 2nd in a weight class full of talent coming off a loss?
 
Max still in the FW rankings... Toppy too. And Max is better ranked than Toppy lol

Not in the pick, but Natalia Silva is better ranked than Grasso in the WFLW but somehow is behind her in the P4P
 
I honestly fail to comprehend how some of these HWs are in top 15.
There aren't really guys in other orgs that would wipe the floor with them?
 
Zero White-American champs🚫🌾🇺🇲
Business interest is at an all time low📉👻💸
*I'm half European immigrants so😜
 
