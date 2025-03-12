  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rumored UFC Qatar on May 17 is Cancelled, Event will be moved to the UFC APEX instead

Cool Development?

On the recent TKO earnings conference call, the heads of the company talked about moving more events to the Apex because its more profitable in the long run which is the same reason theyre cutting back on non televised WWE house shows, they dont make enough money for the bean counters that now control the operation

Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
 
Pliny Pete said:
Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
The real profit comes from a television deal. If they can get Netflix or Amazon to cough up more than the ESPN deal they'll leave Disney. They know that putting their events on a big streaming platform, and getting paid over $500 million per year (some sources say that they are shooting for $1 billion per year for the next deal), is enough exposure to warrant endless Apex matches.
 
Pliny Pete said:
On the recent TKO earnings conference call, the heads of the company talked about moving more events to the Apex because its more profitable in the long run which is the same reason theyre cutting back on non televised WWE house shows, they dont make enough money for the bean counters that now control the operation

Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
And no one even notices the difference on TV....

Pliny Pete said:
On the recent TKO earnings conference call, the heads of the company talked about moving more events to the Apex because its more profitable in the long run which is the same reason theyre cutting back on non televised WWE house shows, they dont make enough money for the bean counters that now control the operation

Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
Guess we can add "Moving out of the Apex" to Dana's big book of lies
 
I'm not sure if Qatar and Saudi are allies and don't care enough to figure it out. But I would guess that any middle eastern country not on their side won't be getting ufc or wwe anymore
 
I get the feeling they couldnt get a good enough headliner for the event so the qatar heads were like "forget it"
 
Pliny Pete said:
On the recent TKO earnings conference call, the heads of the company talked about moving more events to the Apex because its more profitable in the long run which is the same reason theyre cutting back on non televised WWE house shows, they dont make enough money for the bean counters that now control the operation

Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
Yep. The Apex is a short term money grab but it is the main reason why the company has very few names that are headliners
 
Qatar is a not exactly a friendly. I was kinda surprised to see them putting on a show there. Without the politics, it probably makes sense not open up a new market if it's not necessary
 
Pliny Pete said:
On the recent TKO earnings conference call, the heads of the company talked about moving more events to the Apex because its more profitable in the long run which is the same reason theyre cutting back on non televised WWE house shows, they dont make enough money for the bean counters that now control the operation

Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
They have been moving away from the apex shows, are they switching right back? They barely even got it going lol. I feel like it's the perfect mix right where it is
 
