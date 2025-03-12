BoxerMaurits
Damn, Shamil Gaziev missing out on his chance to headline in the Middle East.
The real profit comes from a television deal. If they can get Netflix or Amazon to cough up more than the ESPN deal they'll leave Disney. They know that putting their events on a big streaming platform, and getting paid over $500 million per year (some sources say that they are shooting for $1 billion per year for the next deal), is enough exposure to warrant endless Apex matches.Seems like these accountants arent factoring in the fan engagement and local public interest that comes from these shows, both UFC and WWE, youre gonna lose all that by being at the Apex every week which is probably gonna harm profits in the long run
On the recent TKO earnings conference call, the heads of the company talked about moving more events to the Apex because its more profitable in the long run which is the same reason theyre cutting back on non televised WWE house shows, they dont make enough money for the bean counters that now control the operation
Yep. The Apex is a short term money grab but it is the main reason why the company has very few names that are headliners
They have been moving away from the apex shows, are they switching right back? They barely even got it going lol. I feel like it's the perfect mix right where it is
