Its time to start giving a bonus to any fighter with a finish
Yea kid doesn't need it, he'll just spend it on some caviar or somethin, though they might not want to give Volkan bonuses as he'll drop to one fight every 18 months instead of once a year.Volkan should've gotten a bonus, to heck with Arman
These fukin noobs. What the fuck do you care.Nah there's a lot of bullshit finishes, you gonna start giving bonuses for finishes when opponents quit on the stool in between rounds lol.
$50k in Qatar is enough for a weekend with an insta-ho and a big Mac mealView attachment 1122809
View attachment 1122810
View attachment 1122811
View attachment 1122812
View attachment 1122813
Four fighters getting a $50,000 bonus.
Arman Tsarukyan,
Waldo Cortes-Acosta,
Kyoji Horiguchi,
and
Luke Riley
all cashed in for their respective finishes.
which is fine imo
Save bonuses for when something a little more special happens, not just "every finish."
Its time to start giving a bonus to any fighter with a finish
