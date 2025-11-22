News UFC Qatar bonuses

jeskola said:
Its time to start giving a bonus to any fighter with a finish
Nah there's a lot of bullshit finishes, you gonna start giving bonuses for finishes when opponents quit on the stool in between rounds lol.
 
It's the return of THE GOOCH
<{JustBleed}>
Line him up with Pantoja while he still has gas left

darcandkharg said:
Volkan should've gotten a bonus, to heck with Arman
Yea kid doesn't need it, he'll just spend it on some caviar or somethin, though they might not want to give Volkan bonuses as he'll drop to one fight every 18 months instead of once a year.
 
svmr_db said:
Nah there's a lot of bullshit finishes, you gonna start giving bonuses for finishes when opponents quit on the stool in between rounds lol.
These fukin noobs. What the fuck do you care.
 
svmr_db said:
Nah there's a lot of bullshit finishes, you gonna start giving bonuses for finishes when opponents quit on the stool in between rounds lol.
so what. It should be a finish bonus instead of UFC picking favorites who they like. I mean someone like McKinney has 6 UFC wins, every one of them a finish in the first round and he's never won a bonus.

You want fighters to go out and finish and be exciting so reward everyone who goes out and does it.
 
RockyLockridge said:
which is fine imo
Nah you can just increase the base pay if the broader point is to get fighters paid more. We don't need to see people get bonuses for weak finishes over guys like Westin Wilson.

Save bonuses for when something a little more special happens, not just "every finish."
 
svmr_db said:
Nah you can just increase the base pay if the broader point is to get fighters paid more. We don't need to see people get bonuses for weak finishes over guys like Westin Wilson.

Save bonuses for when something a little more special happens, not just "every finish."
Sure you could put some limits but i think it incentives the right thing
 
jeskola said:
Its time to start giving a bonus to any fighter with a finish
This

Nothing against Costa, he took that fight in short time, but his KO was ordinary.
Naurdiev, Volkan & Orolbai had better KOs
 
svmr_db said:
Nah there's a lot of bullshit finishes, you gonna start giving bonuses for finishes when opponents quit on the stool in between rounds lol.
if you beat someones ass so bad that they refuse to get off the stool, then that sounds like a very good performance
 
svmr_db said:
Nah there's a lot of bullshit finishes, you gonna start giving bonuses for finishes when opponents quit on the stool in between rounds lol.
I disagree, if you've beaten the fight out of someone so bad they can't continue then that absolutely deserves a bonus.
 
