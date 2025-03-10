UFC protected and made chama

orca
P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 6,262
- Reaction score
- 2,148
does chama even realize this
fighting kickboxing fights only
when he fought fighters with takedown threats he doesnt really look like a champion
2 fights with grappling
vs jan a boring fight people thought he should have lost
vs ankalaev
ank bullied him in the clinch
did chama believe in his own hype
he looked like a giant as always
have never seen anyone outweighing him
or out heighting him
