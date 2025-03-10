  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC protected and made chama

orca

orca

P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
6,262
Reaction score
2,148
does chama even realize this
fighting kickboxing fights only


when he fought fighters with takedown threats he doesnt really look like a champion

2 fights with grappling
vs jan a boring fight people thought he should have lost
vs ankalaev
ank bullied him in the clinch

did chama believe in his own hype
he looked like a giant as always
have never seen anyone outweighing him
or out heighting him
 
You preferred the fight on Saturday to all the KOs then I take it

I’m shocked that a fighting promotion would try and set up exciting fights
 
He got skyrocketed to a titleshot for his history with Izzy, then got stiffened in the rematch and escaped to an easier division where he got a TS from a split decision over 41 year old Jan.

Rolled my eyes every time people claimed he was one of the greats, people got lost in the hype.

12 -3
 
Maybe he was fast-tracked to a title, and maybe he had some favorable matchups, but he still had to beat Blachowicz, Strickland, Adesanya, Prochazka, and Hill in a cage, by himself, with no help from the UFC…

Not many people could have done that…
 
bean88 said:
You preferred the fight on Saturday to all the KOs then I take it

I’m shocked that a fighting promotion would try and set up exciting fights
Click to expand...
hes fighting strikers
ofcourse hes got an advantage
this is mma not kickboxing

shama shama shammaa
 
Alex is a great kickboxer but he was exposed when his finally fought a well rounded MMA fighter in Ank instead of a tailor made sloppy brawler or a pure striker

Ank was right when he said that Alex needed to stopping running away from him, Alex was running away from him in the fight as well

Sean, Izzy, Khalil, Hill, Jiri..... They don't wrestle at all or Sean rarely does. Alex has basically fought pure strikers & sloppy brawlers during his UFC run. Wasn't getting that against Ank
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
And here we go with these type of threads - TS needs a kick in the head

He lost a close Dec that many thought he should have won. He stuffed all the takedown attempts and was the one who got a trip/takedown so clearly he was overrated all along.
Click to expand...
who thought shama won you?

you dont believe hes been protected?
can you post the stats and the evidence that he won?

damn bro🤣🤣
 
orca said:
does chama even realize this
fighting kickboxing fights only


when he fought fighters with takedown threats he doesnt really look like a champion

2 fights with grappling
vs jan a boring fight people thought he should have lost
vs ankalaev
ank bullied him in the clinch

did chama believe in his own hype
he looked like a giant as always
have never seen anyone outweighing him
or out heighting him
Click to expand...
Do you actually still think this era or the previous one is/was any good?

Im only asking to see what kind of stupid answer you'll type
 
Exposed by what? All these stupid threads about one dimensional kickboxing, but he was never dominated on the ground or in danger of a sub. Jan held him down and Jiri did for a bit, but it went nowhere. How are they exposing him? If you said that the threat of a TD made his striking crap, than ok, but the only fights he lost were stand up fights. Also, please stop pretending it was a ragdolling, it was one of the least eventful title fights in a long while. Such a letdown.
 
Can’t wait for the new champ to get exposed again against old man Jan or middleweight Paul Craig. Heck even Glover can come out of retirement and sub him.

Owl will hide in the mountains and do his first defense in Abu Dhabi, when all the guys are well over 50 years old.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Chama vs Bones if Chama beats Ankalaev
Replies
11
Views
163
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Legendary
Fighters admitting they are injured after the fact is an excuse to discredit close fights and to rally support from casual fans.
Replies
19
Views
544
CasualBot
CasualBot
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The UFC has been screwing Ankaleav for years. Who else wants to see him take the belt?
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
3K
Hotora86
Hotora86
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
527
HHJ
HHJ
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,105
Messages
57,007,308
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top