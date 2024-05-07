Media UFC-president Dana White catches a FedEx worker on a bad day

Hope that FedEx guy gets fired or reprimanded.

The cost to ship stuff is outrageous and then they have shit attitude workers tossing untold amount of merchandise around.

Then make it nearly impossible to get reimbursement when they damage or lose your item.
 
You can tell the guy is explosive, with 2 months of training he can get to DWCS and then champ.
 
Eh, I worked for UPS in college. If the packages were light I don't really think it's as bad as it looks. Now if you can feel something on the heavy side or something that's moving around with some weight inside then yeah that's pretty bad and the package could pop open and spill the contents.
 
Eh, I worked for UPS in college. If the packages were light I don't really think it's as bad as it looks. Now if you can feel something on the heavy side or something that's moving around with some weight inside then yeah that's pretty bad and the package could pop open and spill the contents.
Also with light, breakable stuff like for example wine-glasses
 
Also with light, breakable stuff like for example wine-glasses
If it doesn't say fragile it was getting tossed from one belt to another, tossed when unloaded in the factory, tossed when sorted to a more specific location, tossed when getting loaded to the region it was going to. These boxes are going down big chutes too getting smooshed together in bottlenecks. Literally multiple guys on our shifts had the job of repairing broken open packages and taking larger and more fragile items specifically. Buddy in the video is just doing the behind closed doors shit in the open.

You think that's bad then you don't want to hear about shit that went down when I worked in restaurants before that.
 
